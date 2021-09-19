Twitter Reacts to Kyle Lowry’s No. 7 Heat Jersey: ‘Disrespectful’

Former Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry joining the Miami Heat was undoubtedly the most exciting offseason addition in years, but it didn’t come cheap or without sacrifice. In exchange for the six-time All-Star, the Heat sent Toronto Precious Achiuwa and fan favorite, Goran Dragic.

Dragic, who’s played in Miami since 2015, was unable to fake excitement about joining the Raptors, making disparaging statements he later apologized for.

The veteran guard’s disappointment and frustration were shared by all of Heat Nation, and fans took offense that Miami decided to allow Lowry to wear The Dragon’s No. 7 jersey for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Miami Heat’s official Twitter account revealed Lowry’s new threads on Sunday, and their comments section immediately blew up with strong reactions.

“Not my No. 7,” one man tweeted, while a Heat fan account wrote, “Tough but understandable.” One Twitter user commented, “smh can’t believe y’all let him wear the Dragon’s number so disrespectful.”

The bulk of the reactions revealed feelings of major disappointment. “Will never be my number 7…thats is Goran and forever will be !” one man tweeted, while another person wrote, “No. Disrespectful to Goran and the blood he left on the court. Do better.”

Dragic Reportedly Gave Lowry His Blessing to Wear His Jersey Number

For the thousands of angry fans who feel the Heat are straight up disrespecting Dragic’s legacy by allowing Lowry to wear No. 7, Associated Press reporter Tim Reynolds tried to ease their pain with some insider knowledge.

“Kyle Lowry is wearing 7 with the blessing of Goran Dragic,” Reynolds tweeted, which was also received mixed reactions. Twitter users believe Dragic had no choice but to give Lowry permission to wear No. 7, while others lamented how his jersey number should be preserved so it can be hung in the FTX Arena rafters.

Miami Herald‘s Anthony Chiang explained that just because Lowry will ear No. 7, does not mean that jersey number can’t be retired once the doors close on Dragic’s NBA career.

“The fact that Lowry will wear No. 7 next season doesn’t mean the Heat won’t eventually honor Dragic, though,” Chiang reported. “That jersey retirement ceremony just won’t be happening in the next year, which isn’t a surprise considering Dragic’s playing career isn’t over yet.”

Lowry, who signed a three-year $85 million contract with the Heat in August, wore the No. 7 during his eight seasons with the Toronto Raptors.

Lowry’s Previous Jersey Numbers Were Already Retired by the Heat

Earlier in Lowry’s career, he rocked both a No. 1 and No. 3 jersey, but those jersey numbers have already been retired by the Heat. Chris Bosh’s No. 1 jersey and Dwyane Wade’s No. 3 jersey are both already hanging up in the Heat’s home arena.

Only three other Heat players have had their jerseys retired in Miami: Alonzo Mourning (No. 33), Shaquille O’Neal (No. 32), and Tim Hardaway (No. 10).

