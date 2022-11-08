Proposed Trade Sees Heat Deal Kyle Lowry for $121 Million Worth of Talent

It’s been a slow start to the season for the Miami Heat. After finishing as the top seed in the Eastern Conference last season, they are just 4-7 through their first 11 games this year. There’s plenty of time for them to turn things around, but if they don’t, they may have to consider making a trade.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested a trade that would see them deal point guard Kyle Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets.

Here’s the full outline of the proposed trade:

Heat receive: Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr.

Hornets receive: Lowry, Nikola Jovic, Omer Yurtseven, 2023 first-round pick (top-seven protected)

This trade may not solve the Heat’s issues on the defensive end, but it could give them a needed boost on offense. They currently rank 21st in the league in offensive rating (109.7) and 27th in points per game (108.0).

Adding Rozier and Oubre would give them two players who can score the ball and take some pressure off of Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro.

Heat Would Add Two Useful Veterans

So far this season, Terry Rozier is averaging 22.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on 38.9% shooting from the field and 34.2% from deep. His shooting splits aren’t great, but he’s a top-notch shot-creator who would give the Heat another outlet to run their offense through.

As for Oubre, he’s putting up 17.6 points and 4.0 rebounds on 41.5% shooting from the floor and 35.0% shooting from distance. If Rozier and Oubre were to join the Heat, they would slot in as the team’s leading scorer and fourth-leading scorer, respectively.

KELLY OUBRE RIPS DOWN A NASTY DUNK 😲 pic.twitter.com/WAsVKyx0Gh — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2022

Obviously, their roles would change on the Heat, but the point is, Miami would have more offensive weapons.

“His 24 points per game and four triples per night (at a scalding 41.4 percent) would both easily lead Miami. His numbers could fall with the Heat—they couldn’t give him the 33.1 usage percentage the LaMelo Ball-less Hornets have tasked him with—and he’d still be a good deal above Lowry, who is averaging just 13.2 points on 37.8 percent shooting (32.3 from distance).

“Add Oubre as a lanky defender, transition attacker and potent-when-he’s-feeling-it shooter, and the Heat would considerably beef up their rotation for a potentially massive turnaround,” Buckley wrote.

Hornets Would Get Young Prospects

Meanwhile, the Hornets would be committing to a bit of a rebuild. Lowry wouldn’t fit their goals (outside of mentoring their young players), but getting two solid big men in Yurtseven and Jovic would give their young frontcourt a boost.

“The Hornets wouldn’t have much use for Lowry beyond that his $28.3 million salary would make the money work, though any wisdom he could share with Ball would prove invaluable,” Buckley wrote. “The bigger draws, though, are the pick and Jović, a skilled, 6’10” 19-year-old. Yurtseven has also proved highly productive during his brief career.”

Yurtseven has yet to appear in a game this year as he continues to deal with injury issues, while Jovic has played in just three games for the Heat.

Miami seems content to fight through their early struggles, but if things continue to point south, making a big-time trade could help change their luck for the better.