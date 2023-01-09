Kyrie Irving Sends Strong Message to Heat After Controversial Loss

The Miami Heat were on the wrong end of a heartbreaker on January 8, falling to the Brooklyn Nets 102-101. What was a great game throughout ended in controversy. Star Heat forward Jimmy Butler drove into contact for a potential game-winner and got no whistle as time expired. Fans of the team, as well as Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, were upset with the lack of a call.

“I thought Jimmy just made the absolute right play. I think in this game alone he could’ve six to eight more free throw attempts…I don’t think he (Royce O’Neale) was vertical. I don’t think he was set,” Spoelstra said. “That earned the right to go to the free throw line and see if he could’ve won the game.”

Despite the tough ending, Miami competed hard against a red hot Nets team. Brooklyn had won 17 of their last 19 games leading up to their matchup with the Heat. As much as moral victories are lame, the game against the Nets may be just that for Miami.

Star Nets guard Kyrie Irving showed respect for the home squad during his postgame availability.

“That’s Miami Heat basketball. When you come into this arena you know what to expect from Spo, guys are gonna play extremely hard,” Irving praised.

The former NBA champion tallied a game-high 29 points and dished out 6 assists to help his team to a tight victory over the Heat.

Tyler Herro Gives Heat an Injury Scare

The moral victory is just about the only good thing that came out of the Nets game. Of course, the team lost, which is never good. Plus, starting shooting guard Tyler Herro had a bit of an injury scare as time expired.

During the game’s final play, Herro went down and was grabbing his knee while Butler drove to the basket. The 22-year-old had to be helped to the locker room after the final buzzer.

That should have been a foul call. And to add injury to insult Tyler Herro went down holding his knee. pic.twitter.com/qjmTVdn4HP — Will Manso (@WillManso) January 9, 2023

Fortunately for the Heat and their fans, Herro shared a positive update during his postgame availability.

“I had slipped, the floor was wet… and I unexpectedly fell” he explained. “I’m good, I’m good.”

Head Coach Erik Spoelstra echoed that Herro seemed like he’ll be okay, but explained that he was due for further testing in the morning.

Herro would be a big loss for an already injury-plagued Miami team. This season he’s averaging career-highs in points per game at 21.2, rebounds per game at 6, and assists per game at 4.4.

Proposed Trade Would See Heat Ditch Tyler Herro for Multi-Time All-Star

Herro’s strong production and lucrative new contract extension, have made him a player who could be featured in a blockbuster trade. He’s someone that has played well enough to be worth his paycheck, which would makes him an attractive piece to other teams.

On the January 5 edition of the HoopsHype Podcast, hosts Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan highlighted some potential landing spots for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, should he be moved this season. The Heat were on the list, alongside the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks.

“Miami’s best trade asset to dangle is Tyler Herro in a theoretical trade package,” Scotto said. “Overall, however, Chicago hasn’t shown a willingness to be a seller yet, with about a month until the trade deadline, while currently on the edge of competing for a back-end Play In spot.”