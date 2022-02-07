Heat Prospect Could Be on the Trading Block: Report

When the Miami Heat were in the midst of their COVID-19 crisis in December, KZ Okpala suddenly found himself doing something he had rarely experienced during his young NBA career. He was playing meaningful minutes in actual games.

Over a 10-game stretch from December 8-28, the former Stanford standout made nine appearances for Miami and averaged 19.2 minutes per outing. In doing so, he hit double-figures three times — scoring 16 points in a blowout win over the Pacers — and averaged 6.7 points and 3.1 rebounds with shooting splits of 50-50-67.

Since then: nothing; not a single minute of live game action. And with the Heat gearing up for a potential title run, his forgotten-man status figures to remain firmly in place during the stretch run.

So, it should come as no surprise that team president Pat Riley may be looking to move him ahead of the February 10 trade deadline.

In a February 4 piece for the Miami Herald, Heat insider Barry Jackson broke down the team’s prospects at the deadline. As has been well-reported throughout the campaign, the club’s lack of trade assets could prevent a deal from happening. The same could be said of its financial situation, too.

However, Jackson did report the following: “The Heat could try to move KZ Ozpala and his $1.8 million salary before the trade deadline, according to a league source.”

Before the season, Jackson reported that Miami considered Okpala a potential rotational piece; he just needed to develop a corner three. His energy on the defensive side and lunchpail mentality already gave him that distinct #HeatCulture air.

Despite having spent almost three years in the team’s ballyhooed player development program, though, he has yet to lock down a spot.

So, while the Heat can make him a restricted free agent and maintain a level of team control as he hits the open market this summer, Riley may find himself going in another direction. And if that’s where things are going, he’d do well to get something out of Okpala at the deadline.

What’s the Move With Okpala?

Given his meager salary and the fact that he’s still just 22 years old — and presumably still has some modicum of upside — there’s a decent chance the Heat can find a taker for him if they elect to turn that page. But what would the endgame be with such a move?

What’s clear now is that Okpala isn’t part of Miami’s equation in ’21-22. So, sending him to a rebuilding/asset-collecting team for an experienced veteran on a minimum deal makes a lot of sense. Such a player could act as a depth piece/insurance policy for the big playoff push.

If the Heat decide they want to at least try to make a splash, they could combine him with a pick and a contract or two in exchange for something more substantial. Given their slim margins from a cap standpoint, though, getting a big deal to the finish line could be a tough nut to crack.

Another option: swinging him for a middling pick or cash, which would free up a full-time roster spot for Caleb Martin or a buyout pick-up.

