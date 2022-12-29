Heat Fans Torn Over Potential LeBron James Move

Injuries have held the Miami Heat back, but a quarter of the way through the season, they are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with plenty of time to make a postseason push. But the intrigues of this season pale in comparison to the dreams some Heat fans are drawing up.

HeatNation.com posted an image to their Twitter account that depicted Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and LeBron James in Miami uniforms, posing the question, “Would you take LeBron James back on the Heat?” And while most would assume the immediate answer to be yes, Miami fans were split in the replies.

Some fans were skeptical as to what Miami would have to give up in a potential trade for James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar isn’t eligible to be traded this season after inking a massive extension late in the offseason, but that won’t stop fans from thinking about the idea.

“Depends who we have to give up tbh, this trio may not even be an automatic chip in todays league,” one fan said.

Other fans were on board with the idea, despite some questions regarding whether or not James would even want to return to South Beach.

“Yes not even a question but that would never happen unless he wants to retire with us but I feel like he would want to retire with Cleveland,” said a Twitter user.

And on the exact opposite end of the spectrum, some fans don’t want anything to do with James anymore.

“Real talk? No I wouldn’t unless he’s ok as a 4th option,” a fan said.

James has played well for the Lakers this year, but they’re not exactly in a prime playoff spot. Plus, he’s been dropping subtle hints all season that he’s unhappy with the current roster in Los Angeles.

Heat Fans Beg for Trae Young Trade

While the idea of bringing James back to Miami may be an enticing one, it wouldn’t be a long-term solution. At 38 years old, James is entering the final few years of his career, meaning Miami’s future outlook would take a major hit.

On the flip side, some fans are pushing for a different trade that would improve the team’s future.

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported that Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young could be the next NBA star to request a trade.

“Rival executives in attendance at the NBA’s annual G League Winter Showcase are of the belief that Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young could be the next player on a rookie max extension to request a trade if the team doesn’t make inroads come postseason time,” Haynes wrote.

Heat fans took to Reddit to suggest the move, writing that, “If Pat Riley ever wants to reset the clock, but still compete…” and fans on Reddit were quick to agree with the idea.”

Heat Fans Suggest Duncan Robinson-Evan Fournier Swap

Trades for superstar players are obviously more fun, but Heat fans have also been suggesting deals that would improve the team’s depth. A fan on the team’s Reddit page suggested that Miami move Robinson for New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier.

“Do you all think it would be wise to swap Robinson for Fournier?” a fan proposed “Contracts are similar, but Fournier has a team option, so in essence, we would only need to pay him for this year and next year? Seems like both would help from a change of scenery? Is it an earth-shattering move? No, but could help with depth if there are other shake-ups.”