Heat: Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands LeBron James in Miami, Analyst Says

While the Miami Heat (40-21) sit in first place atop the Eastern Conference, their 2020 NBA Finals opponent, the Los Angeles Lakers, are in ninth place with a 27-33 record, and have “bottomed out,” said Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd on Monday, February 28.

In order for the Lakers to pull off a meaningful restructure, The Herd host suggested Los Angeles cut ties with 18-time All-Star LeBron James. “An anonymous general manager told [fellow Fox Sports analyst] Ric Bucher that LeBron is still great, but he can’t carry a team,” Cowher recalls, “and that made the rounds all over the Internet this week,” spurring reports of possible trade scenarios.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

“I don’t agree with that,” Cowherd says. “He can’t carry this roster. It’s just not good enough. Nobody could carry this [Lakers] roster. Including Giannis. This is not a championship roster. Bad chemistry. Weak bench. Blah blah blah.”

However, Cowherd believes there’s “one team that works” — the Heat.

The team that could work for LeBron? The Miami Heat. "If you put him in Miami with Jimmy Butler and Bam, I think they win the title." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/fzs6Vnqbz3 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 28, 2022

“I don’t think Miami is good enough or dynamic enough at point guard with Kyle Lowry. I just don’t think that’s going to work. If you put LeBron in Miami with Jimmy Butler and Bam [Adebayo], I think they win the title.

“And LeBron would lead them. He would have the ball. Jimmy Butler doesn’t need that ball as much. You can put him on a wing. Bam’s a big… That’s a championship team and LeBron leads it.”

In exchange, LeBron, who thus far this season is averaging 29 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, Cowherd proposes the Heat send over guard Tyler Herro, point guard Kyle Lowry, sharpshooter Duncan Robinson and three first-round picks.

“Salaries match,” Cowherd says.

Colin Cowherd’s trade idea: Miami Heat receive: LeBron James LA Lakers receive: Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and 3 first round picks (Via @TheHerd ) pic.twitter.com/YkaU97WXd9 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 28, 2022

“Now, I don’t think it’s enough because I would not trade LeBron James for Tyler Herro – although he will win Sixth Man of the Year, Duncan Robinson – 40% three-point shooter, Kyle Lowry, smart guy – 13 a game, and three draft picks.”

Cowherd Says LeBron Would Ruin the Chemistry on Top Teams Such as the Bucks, Suns & More

Only fitting LeBron James hits the game-winner back home in Cleveland 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/jNVG8AMWGn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 21, 2022

According to Cowherd, LeBron’s need to have the ball makes the four-time NBA Finals MVP a bad fit to join teams with All-Star leading shooters, such the Dallas Mavericks [Luka Doncic], Phoenix Suns [Chris Paul], Golden State Warriors [Steph Curry], Sixers [James Harden], or Memphis [Ja Morant].

In Miami, where playing unselfish ball is the key to Heat culture, the 37-year-old would make a seamless fit. Plus, the former No.1 overall pick from the 2003 NBA Draft is already familiar with Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra and president Pat Riley, as he helped the franchise win two NBA titles during the Big 3 era.

After LeBron joined the Heat in 2010, Miami made four straight appearances in the NBA Finals, winning the title in both 2012 and 2013. In July 2014, LeBron announced he would return to play with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2018, King James joined the Lakers.

As for the blockbuster trade he proposed, “I wouldn’t do it,” Cowherd states, “but the Lakers would probably do it. I think Pat Riley thinks the same thing I do. You’re not getting through Milwaukee, you’re not as dynamic at the point as Philadelphia… Kyle Lowry is solid, but to me, Miami and Pat Riley have been deal makers and they have Lakers connections.”

Riley Said the Heat’s Door Is Always Open if LeBron Ever Wanted to Return to Miami

During an appearance on “Le Batard and Friends” show on June 4, one day after the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs in Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns, Riley said that if LeBron ever wanted to return to South Beach, the door is open.

“I would leave the key under the doormat if he would call and let me know he’s coming,” he said. “I would do that, but I doubt very much if that key… that key’s rusted now.”

“LeBron is, look he’s one of the greatest of all time,” Riley continued. “And for four years down here, if we want to go back and just remember what those four years were like — four years in the Finals, four years of excitement, two world championships — with LeBron, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, Ray Allen, Shane Battier, Udonis [Haslem], all of them. It was the best time for the Heat.

“So I wish him nothing but the best, and if he ever wanted to come back, then I’ll put a new shiny key under the mat.”

On June 9, the NBA announced Riley would have to pay $25,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule.

READ NEXT: Heat All-Star Kyle Lowry to Miss 10th Game Due to Personal Reasons