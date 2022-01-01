NBA Champ Sounds off on His Miami Heat Homecoming

It has been more than three years since Mario Chalmers last played in an NBA game, and even longer since his heyday with the Big 3 era Miami Heat. So, when the 35-year-old received the call about an opportunity to return on a hardship deal, it was a big moment for him.

When it became apparent that his shot would be with the Heat, his mind was thoroughly blown.

“I’m not going to lie. My immediate reaction was I didn’t believe it,” Chalmers said on Friday. “I thought my agent was playing with me. But I’m just grateful for the opportunity. Whatever happens, happens. I definitely want to thank Pat [Riley] and the rest of the Heat organization for just giving me this opportunity to come back.”

Heat fans are undoubtedly thankful as well, but the question remains — when will they actually get to see their old favorite on the court?

Although the Heat had seven players in health and safety protocols, Chalmers didn’t see the floor during the team’s New Year’s Eve bout with the Houston Rockets. Instead, fellow hardship signees Kyle Guy, Haywood Highsmith, Chris Silva and Nik Stauskas soaked up all of Miami’s bench minutes.

However, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra maintains that his old floor general could get back on the court soon. Like the rest of us, he’s still trying to get his bearings amid the league’s Omicron outbreak.

“We’re kind of going and figuring this out minute by minute,” Spoelstra said when asked about Chalmers’ DNP. “I’m just open-minded to all of this. We’re really just talking about a series of events that just happened in the last 48 hours. I would have liked to have gotten him in tonight.

“I know he really was itching to get in there. He’s a competitor. Of course he would want to get out there. It didn’t happen tonight, but it very well could at some point on this road trip.”

Chalmer’s next opportunity to play will come on Sunday when the Heat continue their road trip against the Sacramento Kings.

Chalmers Is Hoping for an Extended Stay

During his first media availability, the nine-year NBA veteran made it clear that he wants to remain with Miami beyond his 10-day hardship deal. However, he also seemed to acknowledge that things may not play out that way.

“It’s just another dream come true for me,” Chalmers said of his homecoming. “To be back where it all started for me and, hopefully, be able to finish out — stay out the rest of the season and see what happens next. But I’m just grateful for the opportunity. I put a lot of hard work in the last four years trying to get back.”

If anything, Chalmers’ second run may be shorter than expected. With the league updating its health and safety protocols, some players could resume basketball activities sooner than originally anticipated.

Since he last played with the Memphis Grizzlies, Chalmers has spent time in Greece, Italy, Puerto Rico, the G League and Ice Cube’s Big 3 league.

