Bills WR Works Out With QB Colin Kaepernick in Texas

The Buffalo Bills roster is going through heavy restructure heading into the 2022 NFL season, however, one wide receiver/kick returner was already locked in to return, Marquez “Speedy” Stevenson, who signed a four-year rookie contract in Mary 2021.

Stevenson, who the Bills drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, unfortunately, spent the bulk of last season on injured reserve. However, the Houston alum is making sure he stays fit this offseason and shared a series of photos of himself working out on Instagram, catching balls from none other than former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Stevenson captioned the photo album by using a lyric from Lil Durk’s “Started From” track: “Daddy was doing time, couldn’t sit outside and wait for em…”

Kaepernick, who hasn’t taken a snap in the NFL in six years, announced last week that he’s “still working” toward an NFL comeback. ESPN’s Adam Schefter retweeted the 34-year-old’s workout video and wrote, “Colin Kaepernick is still working out and is said to be, in the words of one source, ‘in the best shape of his life. He wants to play. He’s ready play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl.'”

The former San Francisco 49ers starter also shared a video of his workouts with Stevenson on Twitter.

Kaepernick tweeted the video and wrote, “I had a great time with @Footwork_King2 and the squad yesterday! I appreciate y’all letting me come through and get that work in with y’all. Man, it felt good to be out there!”

The Footwork King, whose real name is Rischad Whitfield, invited Kaepernick to Houston to work at Strake Jesuit High School’s football stadium, as reported by MySanAntonio.com. In addition to Stevenson, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward was at the workout, along with former Green Bay Packers wide receiver J’Mon Moore, who currently plays for the New Jersey Generals.

The Bills Need a New Backup Quarterback, Could Kaepernick Replace Trubisky?

While Kaepernick would love to once again be a starter, the reality is that he hasn’t played since 2016. Even in a year with a weak quarterback draft class, and numerous teams without clear starters, it’s hard to imagine any franchise taking a flyer on a guy who hasn’t stepped onto the field in six years.

If Kaepernick can’t get a starting job in 2022, his second-best option could be to follow in Mitch Trubisky‘s footsteps. The former Chicago Bears starter took a pay cut to sign a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Bills last year, and despite barely playing this past season, became one of the hottest names in free agency.

On March 14, Trubisky signed a two-year $14.25 million contract worth up to $27 million in incentives to join the Pittsburgh Steelers as their “expected” starter for the 2022 NFL season.

The opportunity to closely with superstar quarterback Josh Allen, who’s currently ranked as the No.3 best quarterback in the league, per NFL.com, and work with Bills’ offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, who was a huge part of developing Allen’s talent, will be an incredibly appealing opening for any quarterback hoping to one day reclaim a starting role.

The Backup QB Pool Is Quickly Drying Up

While the Bills have made a flurry of roster moves over the past week, and nearly broke the Internet after making the surprise announcement that they were signing two-time Super Bowl champion outside linebacker Von Miller, they haven’t found a replacement for Trubisky.

Names such as Marcus Mariota and Ryan Fitzpatrick have been linked to the Bills as possible replacements, but no movement has been made to lock anyone in.

Chad Henne is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes backup, former Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater intends to sign a one-year deal to be the backup QB for the Miami Dolphins, per ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, and former Washington Commanders backup Kyle Allen, who was rumored to be a strong option for the Bills due to his close relationship with Josh Allen, is heading to the Houston Texans.

