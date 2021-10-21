Miami Heat Interested in ‘Mismanaged’ Former No. 2 Pick?

The trade winds are blowing hard in Sacramento for Marvin Bagley. The disgruntled big man was left out of the Kings’ rotation to start the season, causing his agent to rip the organization on social media.

Jeff Schwartz called it a “case study in mismanagement” and cited the Kings turning down multiple offers for his client. Bagley, the No. 2 overall pick in 2018, saw zero minutes in the season opener. It wasn’t because he has any lingering effects from the groin injury that limited him to 43 games last season. No, the two sides are in a heated dispute and a deal seems imminent.

Why should the Miami Heat care? For starters, the team has an open roster spot and could use another experienced 6-foot-11 body. He has averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for his career. President Pat Riley purposefully left the vacancy there as a way to stay under the luxury tax threshold.

According to Wes Goldberg, the Heat could swoop in if Sacramento is willing to buy Bagley out of his $11.3 million contract. Otherwise, that is too much money for them to spend on another bench piece at this point. But the South Beach connections are too strong to ignore for the former Duke star.

In addition to representing Bagley, Schwartz is the agent of record for Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo. And, as Goldberg pointed out, Bagley spent the summer working out with NBA trainer Stanley Remy who counts Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Markieff Morris, Dwyane Wade as clients. It stands to reason that Riley would at least kick the tires on a move for Bagley.

Of course, this counts as only a loose connection. But if Bagley is bought out he could be on Miami's radar. At $11.3M, he makes too much for the Heat to match in a trade. — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) October 20, 2021

Heat Release Final Injury Report

No surprises here. The Miami Heat are 100% healthy for the season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. The only player listed on the final injury report was guard Victor Oladipo who is recovering from right knee surgery. The two-time All-Star may not be back until December.

Milwaukee listed four players out due to injury: Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle), Rodney Hood (right foot soreness), Semi Ojeleye (left calf strain), Bobby Portis (left hamstring strain). All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday is probable and expected to play despite a right heel contusion. Tip-off is slated for 8:10 p.m. on October 21 at FTX Arena in Miami.

Riley Addresses Luxury Tax Issue

Riley talked to reporters on October 19 and addressed whether the Heat might add a 15th player. His comments, via Anthony Chiang of Miami Herald, read like a savvy executive willing to roll the dice on the roster he has. Riley thinks he has a “real contender” and saving money appears to be front of mind.

“Paying up to the tax, it has never been a mandate but it’s been always on my mind,” Riley said, via Chiang. “I’m not going to just say, OK, every year we’re going to go into the tax and we don’t win and Micky [Arison] is writing these big checks. I don’t think that’s fair. But when we have a real contender, which I think we have, then we’ll entertain that and I think we’ll entertain it this year, too.”

Pat Riley took some time to speak about the upcoming season, watch him share his thoughts on what lies ahead for Miami https://t.co/sUiz1WvtnQ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 20, 2021

Everything changes if Miami starts the season slow, or if a major injury hits the team. Stay tuned.