Heat Wing ‘Just Getting Started’ Ahead of Potential Breakout Season

The Miami Heat had a very successful season last year, but heading into this season, things aren’t looking as good. They lost PJ Tucker in free agency, and while they didn’t get that much worse internally, the rest of the Eastern Conference added a ton of talent.

It won’t be easy for the Heat to get back up to the top of the East, but they also have plenty of young players who are going to improve internally. Tyler Herro just inked a massive contract extension at just 22 years old, and Bam Adebayo is still only 25.

However, neither of those players was pegged as the most likely to break out in Zach Buckley’s latest piece. For Bleacher Report, he chose a breakout candidate for every team in the league, and for the Heat, he selected 26-year-old wing Max Strus.

“Strus wasn’t an NBA regular until last season, and he still finished the campaign by swiping the starting spot of Miami’s $90 million man, Duncan Robinson.

“It’s possible Strus was just getting started,” Buckley wrote.

Max Strus was locked in from deep for the @MiamiHEAT 🎯 24 PTS | 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/z6PBJ5ePGa — NBA (@NBA) October 11, 2022

The undrafted wing enjoyed a breakout season last year and even earned himself a spot in Miami’s starting lineup. In 68 appearances, Strus played 23.3 minutes and averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 44.1% shooting from the field and 41.0% shooting from distance.

Buckley also compared Strus to Duncan Robinson as the shooters of the team.

Strus Could Elevate His Game

Heading into last season, Robinson was the team’s starter. But as the year went on, Strus eventually took over for him in the starting five. Buckley thinks that if he gets more minutes, Strus could elevate his game even more this year.

“Like Robinson, Strus shines brightest as a sharpshooter (2.7 threes per game, 41 percent shooting last season), but he has more layers to his game. He offers more resistance on the defensive end, and he isn’t afraid to attack the rim when he has a lane. He could clear 30 minutes a night this season (he logged 23.3 last time around), and the additional floor time should elevate the rest of his stat sheet,” Buckley wrote.

ankle breaker Max Strus ! pic.twitter.com/ljjMHD4PKV — Miami Heat France (@MiamiHeat_Fra) October 16, 2022

Both guys should play crucial roles for Miami this year, and there should be plenty of room for them to both get extended minutes. But while Strus was a part of the team’s starting lineup last year, he could potentially lose his spot, as Herro was the primary starter in the preseason.

Herro Started During Preseason

So far this preseason, Herro was a part of Miami’s starting lineup, while Strus only started in two of the four games they played. Whether or not this becomes a regular thing is yet to be seen, but with how much Herro just got paid, it’s definitely something worth considering.

The young star said that he feels super comfortable with the starting unit.

“Having Jimmy, Kyle, Bam out there with me allows me to play off the ball a little bit more,” Herro said, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “It allows me to just be a spacer. If I’m open, they kick to me and I just knock it down or play out of a close-out. It’s hard to guard me when guys are closing out to me.”

Both Herro and Strus would make a ton of sense in the starting lineup, so it looks like Erik Spoelstra has some experimenting to do.