Max Strus Issues Statement on Jimmy Butler After Heat Beat Bulls

This season was a rough one for the Miami Heat. After finishing as the one seed in the Eastern Conference and making a run to the Conference Finals last year, they got stuck in the Play-In Tournament. And in their first game, they lost to the Atlanta Hawks.

However, in their second game, they bounced back, taking down the Chicago Bulls and securing the eighth seed in the playoffs. It was a hard-fought win, as they were forced to battle back against the Bulls. They got things done behind the play of Jimmy Butler and Max Strus, and after the game, Strus credited Butler for his performance.

“Get the ball to him,” Strus said of how he was able to nail so many threes via House of Highlights. “He’s one of the best at finding me. I love playing with him. He just makes the game easy for everyone.”

Strus put up monster numbers against Chicago, helping propel the Heat to a victory. He ended the night with 31 points, six rebounds, and one steal on 8-of-16 shooting from the field and 7-of-12 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Butler noted that his plan was to constantly stay aggressive, as the shots were going to fall eventually.

“That’s what my squad needed me to do,” Butler said. “Stay aggressive and keep being in attack mode, and eventually, the ball’s gotta go in. I can’t keep missing layups.”

Butler also had an incredible performance against the Bulls. He finished the game with 31 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals on 11-of-24 shooting from the floor.

Erik Spoelstra Discusses Heat Changes

Ahead of the Heat’s matchup against the Bulls, the team had to get locked in. They had just dropped a tough game to the Hawks, and they were going to be playing for their playoff lives.

Heading into the contest, head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about the potential need for changes during the contest, including possible rotational differences.

“This is going to have a different feel than Atlanta, for sure,” Spoelstra said via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I wouldn’t even just say the starters, but who we bring in off the bench might be a little bit different than what we used against Atlanta.”

Heat Set to Go Star Hunting This Offseason

In other news, while the Heat now have a chance to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs, they also need to take a look at this offseason as a chance to reshape the roster. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, they plan on restarting their hunt for a star this summer.

“Heat will renew efforts to land a star this offseason,” Jackson reported. “Only question is who (if anyone) would be big enough to make them consider dealing Butler or Bam. (Not talking about Lillard specifically). That’s the biggest question of [the] offseason, one they’ll need to seriously discuss.”

Looking ahead, the Heat’s first game against the Bucks will take place this Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.