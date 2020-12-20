Heat Star Calls Out NBA Scout Talking ‘B*******’ About Jimmy Butler

If you have something bad to say about Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, you better not let his teammate Meyers Leonard hear it. The 7’1 power forward straight-up called “b*******” after an NBA Scout claimed there was “no more upside” for the rest of Butler’s career.

Meyers, 28, who was acquired by the Heat from the Trail Blazers during the 2019 offseason in exchange for Hassan Whiteside, tweeted to his 177,600 followers on December 19, “How many more times do I have to see some b******* like this? NBA scout my ass. Something tells me this ‘scout’ has never touched a basketball.”

How many more times do I have to see some bullshit like this? NBA scout my ass. Something tells me this “scout” has never touched a basketball. https://t.co/JHxU6CZbGf — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) December 19, 2020

The disparaging comments on Butler were made by an anonymous “longtime NBA scout” to the Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman on Saturday, and this person boldly sized up numerous Heat players on a 1-10 point scale.

While Bam Adebayo received an “8 or 9,” and KZ Opala was given a “7 or 8,” Butler, whose monster performance on the court absolutely clutch in leading the Heat to the 2019 NBA Finals, was given a paltry “4”:

He has no more upside. He can only go down. I’d say a 4. I’d be shocked if he does more, but that’s also because he reached his ultimate potential last season. More? I’d be surprised.

As for Leonard, the NBA scout didn’t give him a great report card either. The 2012 first-round draft pick out of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign was given a “5. What you see is what you’re going to get. He’s made some progress. He’s probably very happy with himself. He hit a groove. But I don’t see much development.”

Leonard Signed a 2-Year $20 Million Deal with the Heat In November

Put the 🔨 down for the 🖊 Welcome back, @MeyersLeonard! pic.twitter.com/d74A055nIa — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 22, 2020

Leonard officially resigned with the Heat on November 20 with a 2-year deal with $20 million with the second year being an option. Due to the deal’s structure, Leonard is basically locked in for both years, as is Goran Dragic who signed a similarly built 2-year deal with the Heat.

Goran Dragic's and Meyers Leonard's team options for 2021-22 provide them an effective no-trade clause next season… But Heat have lots of flexibility. If they exercise them, Heat can keep them or use them in trade next summer (potentially to trade match to a higher salary). — Albert Nahmad (@AlbertNahmad) November 21, 2020

Leonard is looking to back into the starting lineup for the 2020-2021 season. While he started every regular-season game last year, he was taken out of the rotation when the Heat entered the bubble and replaced with Adebayo at center and Jae Crowder at the four.

Before resigning with Miami, Leonard made it clear that he wanted a “significant role” on whichever team he joined. “I’m not going to sit here and tell you that I would come back to Miami because I loved it so much that I’m willing to sit on the bench.”

Miami Heat Has Not Announced Their Starting Lineup



The Heat is ready to start the upcoming season after signing the following 17 players. However, Coach Erik Spoelstra has not yet announced the team’s starting lineup.

Here is the 2020-2021 Miami Heat roster: Leonard, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent with two-way contracts, Butler, Dragic, Tyler Herro, Udonis Haslem, Precious Achiuwa, Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley, Maurice Harkless, Kendrick Nunn, Andre Iguodala, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson and Chris Silva.

The team’s first regular-season game is scheduled for Wednesday, December 23 against Johnson’s former team, the Orlando Magic. The Heat’s home opener at the American Airlines Arena is scheduled for Christmas Day. They will take on Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, a team they lost to during their preseason matchup.

