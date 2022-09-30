Heat Star Sends Strong Warning About Looming Contract Extension

After a disappointing loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat come into the season looking to avenge themselves by winning their first NBA title since 2013. After a summer where they lost their lockdown defender PJ Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers, were uncertain about Kyle Lowry’s future with the franchise and were linked to a potential blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant, the Heat can finally focus on basketball.

But despite the start of the NBA season approaching, the drama in South Beach may not be over. Heat star and reigning sixth man of the year Tyler Herro could become a restricted free agent after this season, and another team could provide him with an offer sheet leaving Miami to either match the offer or let him walk.

But that could all be prevented by giving Herro the rookie contract extension he is due for. As far as Herro’s thoughts on signing a rookie extension, he says that the ball is in the court of the Heat’s front office.

“I was active early in the summer. Then I realized it wasn’t going to get done, if it does get done, until later. So, I just told my agent to call me when it’s ready,” Herro told Ira Winderman of the Miami Sun Sentinel.

“So, we haven’t really spoken much about the contract. Obviously, I tell him to call me when it’s ready. If it’s not ready, I continue to play my game and figure it out next summer.”

Herro Sends Warning to Heat on Looming Extension

Although Herro has not been extended yet, the star guard doesn’t believe it has anything to do with his value around the league.

He has quietly taken note of the players from his rookie class who have already received extensions, especially the players he knows he is better than.

“There’s players across the league that have gotten paid who I know I’m better than. So, it’s got to be the right number,” Herro added.

“We both know my worth. I want to be in Miami, but it’s got to make sense for my family.”

Tatum’s Dad Reacts to Jimmy Butler’s Game 7 Decision

It was a bitter ending to the playoffs for Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals. Heat star Jimmy Butler had a chance to tie the game in the waning moments of Game 7 against the Celtics at home but instead took a three-pointer to go for the win and missed.

Butler came under the scrutiny of many for choosing not to go for the tie, but (Justin) Tatum, the father of Celtics star Jayson Tatum, says he respects Butler for going for the win.

“I respect the hell out of Jimmy for that shot. He was playing for the full 48 minutes. He said, “Either I’m pulling up for a three to send these boys home or I’m gonna go home!” Tatum said to Brandon Scoop B Robinson of Bally Sports.

“And I mean when he pulled up, I just paused, and I was just like, ‘No way!’ but then when it went out, I was like, ‘Oh my God! We won?’ But that was a memorable shot because either he was going to put that dagger in us or we’re going to be where we’re at now.”

Butler and the Heat can avenge themselves in 2023 by going to the Finals and competing for an NBA title.