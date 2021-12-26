Miami Heat Suffer Blow After Star Guard Enters COVID Protocol

For the Miami Heat, the next few days could get a little more complicated as they will be without All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry.

The former Toronto Raptors star was placed in COVID-19 protocols and is ruled out for Sunday’s clash against the Orlando Magic, as per the Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman.

Lowry’s absence (in addition to Caleb Martin who is also out due to protocol) adds to the long list of absences and injuries stockpiled on the Heat roster. Despite that, they continue to find themselves in fourth place in the Eastern Conference at 20-13.

According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, all signs point to the 35-year-old testing positive for COVID. This is despite every player on the team being vaccinated and the majority of them having a booster shot.

What Options Are Available For The Heat?

With the absence of the veteran, all signs point to Tyler Herro moving into that position.

The Heat could have considered using Victor Oladipo with Lowry out of the lineup, but the former Indiana Pacers star is still recovering from quadriceps surgery he underwent in May. As of Saturday, he also is out for Sunday’s game against the Magic.

With all this in mind, forward Zylan Cheatham will also remain on the team as an emergency replacement for Lowry despite having signed a 10-day contract.

How Long Will Lowry Be Out For?

As per the current NBA policythe players are required — regardless of the vaccination status — to either quarantine for 10 days or return consecutive negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart while not having any symptoms in order to return after testing positive for COVID-19.

Michele Roberts: “Over 90% of our Players are fully vaccinated. Nationally, on average only 55% of Americans are. The real story is not why vaccination isn’t mandated in the NBA. The real story for proponents of vaccination is how can we emulate the Players in the NBA.” — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 28, 2021

Based on the calendar for Miami, Lowry could be out for as much as six games, but could meet up with the team while they are on the West Coast, assuming that he gets a negative test result. The All-Star was key in Friday’s 115-112 come-from-behind win against the Detroit Pistons.

Lowry is currently averaging 13.9 points and 8.2 assists in 31 games this season and many are beginning to campaign for the six-time All-Star to get some consideration for this season’s game.

QB1 has been keeping us under control all season.

RT to send #KyleLowry to #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/goxqiltVMF — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 25, 2021

Not All Bad News

With Lowry out, of course all the negatives will focused on him, but there are a couple of positives that Heat fans could be looking forward to. Both Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker could be returning for Sunday’s game.

As per Saturday’s injury report, both players were upgraded to questionable and the possibility of them being available would be a huge lift for the team. More importantly, Butler can also help Herro in share some of the burden at point guard.

Butler missed 12 of the last 13 games due to him suffering a bruised tailbone. Meanwhile Tucker was out the last two games after tending to nerve inflammation that he suffered in his leg.

While all this is happening to the Heat over in Downtown Miami, they and the other teams in the league await to see what comes out of the conversations between the NBA and National Basketball Players Association to shorten the quarantine period for players who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to six.

After Sunday’s game and their clash against the Wizards, Miami will head on a seven-game road trip where they will end the year and begin 2022 playing teams like the Spurs, Warriors, Blazers, Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks.

