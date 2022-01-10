REPORT: Miami Heat Decide On Kyle Guy’s Future With The Team

For Miami Heat fans, they will be able to enjoy the Kyle Guy era in South Florida for just a little bit longer.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Heat are planning to sign him to a second 10-day contract. Guy is averaging 9.8 points and 2.6 assists since being acquired on a hardship deal in late December.

The Miami Heat are planning to sign guard Kyle Guy to a second 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. Guy has averaged nearly 10 points on 45 percent three-point shooting in five games. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 10, 2022

Woj reported this on Monday and it appears that all is on track for the University of Virginia grad to continue offering his contributions to a depleted heat side who, against all odds, were able to have one of the best records in the NBA since the middle of November.

All of this occurs on the heels of Miami’s huge 123-100 win against Phoenix on the road. In that game, Guy’s numbers were pretty limited as he only played a little more than 12 minutes and scored two points and gave three assists.

He showed he was capable of filling in for Kyle Lowry while the All-Star could get a rest without putting the team in any type of precarious situation. For the Heat, this is important as they do not have to shift players around in their formation or have to see them accumulate additional loads during a very difficult stretch on the road.

Guy Is A Short-Term Solution To A Season-Long Problem

The Heat needed extra players the past month because they were dealing with injuries to forward Jimmy Butler, center Bam Adebayo while also having several players battling COVID, including Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Caleb Martin.

His arrival helped relieve a headache that Erik Spoelstra had in the backcourt after some of the aforementioned players were out and now he becomes a very interesting option

The Heat made sure to show their appreciation for the fill-ins. Speolstra himself was very appreciative of the service that these players offered during such a atypically difficult time.

What is most poignant about his time brief time here is that Heat fans are asking about and hoping that the team’s brass consider him as an option going into the future.

Guy Hails Heat Culture And How Team Maximized His Skills

Guy feels like he came into a situation that was very favorable for him. One of the things that the 24-year-old was emphatic about during his time with the Heat is their unique culture that keeps them competitive regardless of who steps on the court.

“It has been great,” Guy said to the Miami Herald. “They got a nice culture here and they do things the right way. We’ve only had a practice and a half during my 10 days, but I love what they’re about. Quick and to the point, coaches are great and the players are even better.”

More importantly, the coaching staff placed him in the best situations possible knowing very well what he can do. Guy has commended the coaching staff in that aspect as they “saw the video” and know what he can do. Keeping this in mind, they have placed him in situations where he is able to be very successful in executing.

