Heat Star Jimmy Butler ‘Doubtful’ to Play Tuesday: Who Starts Instead?

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra shared a major update on Jimmy Butler‘s right ankle injury on December 28. He said the five-time All-Star is “doubtful” to play due to lingering pain from the injury obtained during the team’s season opener against the Orland Magic last week.

While Butler, 31, started for the Heat during their home opener on Christmas Day, he did not return for the second half of the game. If Miami’s biggest star can’t play against Milwaukee, the Heat is hosting the Bucks for back-to-back home games starting on Tuesday, which player will Spoelstra tap to start instead?

It appears that guard Kendrick Nunn, who after going undrafted in 2018, finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting, might be the one to step up in Butler’s spot.

We need THIS Kendrick Nunn back this szn pic.twitter.com/OIjWrZnLoj — Nick🔥⚡️ (MIAMI HEAT EASTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS) (@Nickheat3) December 21, 2020

On Monday, Coach Spo said he “is comfortable with Kendrick Nunn stepping in, with Butler likely to miss at least Tuesday vs. Bucks,” Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman tweeted. “K-Nunn is a really good player. He’s got a great knack for scoring and putting the ball in the basket.”

With the amount of depth on the Heat’s bench, it will be interesting to see who gets the nod against Giannis and the Bucks.

Nunn Is Looking to Improve Following His Breakout Rookie Season With the Heat

Nunn, 25, joined the Heat in April 2019 and is looking to have a breakout season following his impressive rookies year.

“The difference between this year and last year is more of a veteran presence,” Nunn said to Sports Illustrated on December 13. “It’s my second year. Last year I was a rookie fresh to everything, everything was new to me. Now, I’m more comfortable with everything. I’m familiar with everything, with the system and our organization and what we want to do. I know exactly what’s going on. It’s a little bit different.”

Nunn was the starting point guard for the first half of last season before being replaced by veteran Goran Dragic. After contracting COVID-19, Nunn was forced to miss the first two weeks of training camp. before needing to leave the NBA bubble for personal reasons.

If Nunn is asked to start on Tuesday, he is recovered and ready. “I’ve been healthy for some time now,” Nunn said. “It’s been put in the past and I’m over it for months so I’m good.”

With Such Depth on the Heat’s Bench, There’s No Rush for Butler

Miami has been on a scheduled break since their Christmas Day win against the New Orleans Pelicans, and according to Heat Nation‘s Brad Sullivan, the Heat will take its time bringing Butler back as to not risk further injury to his ankle.

However, Butler is highly competitive and likely gunning to get back on the court as soon as possible even though he’s coming off the shortest offseason in NBA history.

