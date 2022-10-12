Heat Among Favorites to Poach Coveted Starter from West Contender: Report

After a crushing loss at home against the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat are coming into this season looking for their first NBA Finals berth since 2020 and their first title since 2013.

But the Heat did not make much noise during the offseason to revamp their roster for a title run. After being linked to a blockbuster trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant for most of the summer, the All-Star forward decided to stay in New York. In addition, they lost their defensive anchor PJ Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers.

But after a lackluster offseason, the Heat still have time to make a move before they kick off the regular season. NBA insider Shams Charania of “The Athletic” says the Heat could make a splash by trading for Phoenix Suns starter Jae Crowder.

“Sources tell me that both the Suns and Crowder are now working toward finding him a trade out of Phoenix…Look for teams like Boston, Memphis, Dallas, Miami.”

Crowder to Heat Deal Unlikely, Says Insider

After shooting 40% from beyond the arc last season, coupled with his ferocity on defense, a reunion with Crowder could be the perfect replacement for Tucker. They are two of the best “3&D” wing players in the NBA today. And Crowder’s 6’6, 235-pound frame could bode well for Miami when they face volume scorers such as Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum in the later rounds of the playoffs.

But as much of a perfect fit Crowder seems to be for Miami’s current roster, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel says it is a near-impossible trade for the Heat to make.

“As for the math, Jae is due $10.2 million this coming season on the final year of the three-year contract he signed when he left the Heat in 2020 free agency after helping lead the Heat to the 2020 NBA Finals. Because the Heat do not have available cap space and lack a trade exception, they would have to send out a matching salary for such a trade,” Winderman writes.

“And that math simply is not there at the moment unless the Suns were willing to take on Duncan Robinson (who also is a needed chip for a potentially bigger deal) or Tyler Herro (which is not happening). In fact, until Victor Oladipo becomes trade eligible at midseason, it would appear the numbers don’t work.”

Atlanta Hawks Enter Jae Crowder Sweepstakes

After being shellacked at home in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals, most expected that changes were on the way for the Suns. And after making Crowder available, as a 3&D wing, he could be an asset to almost any team in the NBA.

Crowder also is a proven impact player. He has played in two of the last three NBA Finals. With him being made available, expect him to have a lot of suitors. The Atlanta Hawks have also thrown their hat in the ring to try and acquire the veteran forward.

“The Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a suitor for veteran forward Jae Crowder, sources told The Athletic,” Shams Charania of, “The Athletic” writes.

“The Hawks and Suns have had conversations in recent weeks, sources said, as Atlanta has attempted to see if there’s a way to acquire Crowder to bring into their Big 3 of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins. Several teams are engaged with the Suns on a potential Crowder deal.”

Though Miami is not a likely destination for Crowder, this is the NBA, and stranger things have happened. It will be interesting to see the result.