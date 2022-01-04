Miami Heat Find Out About Their No-So-Pleasing Schedule Change

The Miami Heat will have to now look at reshuffling their logistics during a specific portion of remainder of the season. For teams the unavoidable headache is approaching after suspensions as they did not have the required eight players in San Antonio.

The Heat’s matchup against the Spurs at AT&T Center has been moved to Feb. 3 at 8:30 p.m., the NBA announced on Monday. The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 29, but it was postponed because the Heat did not have the league-required eight available players to play, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

It was not the ideal solution, but seeing how things are playing out, it might be the only option that the league had at its disposal. In hindsight, the cure did more damage than the disease. Obviously the Heat were unable to play on December 29, but placing it in a space of time that complicates Erik Spoelstra’s side a great deal.

The Heat And The End Of January

The Heat will be playing seven games in a span of 11 days, starting January 25. The changes made by the NBA, forced them to have to reschedule one of the main games of that night as it marked Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto. No longer is this game going to be televised nationally, according to Chiang.

More Moves On The Horizon?

With all the absences that the team suffered this year due to injuries and protocols, there is a chance that they become players market right before the trade deadline. The big question would be how, well one report already started to have that specific scenario unfold.

Bleacher Report came out with their list of players that each of the NBA teams should look to trade and Miami had one name- KZ Okpala. Based on the article, the end doesn’t justify the means knowing what is at stake right now as trading him to “recoup” second round picks does not seem to be something that Pat Riley would even care about at this point in the game.

IF there was a feasible option to help upgrade the team, Okpala would be an interesting option. Unfortunately, there is very little demand for him at this stage.

With all of the desperation that can emerge because of seeing others make moves, Miami might just want to stay put. With all the complications that they dealt with and are well documented, that rough patch could be coming to an end.

In the past few days, there have not been any additional positives for COVID and the remaining players could be out of protocols in the coming days.

More importantly, some key injured players are slowly on the way back. The first person that Heat fans and players are looking forward to see on the court very soon is Bam Adebayo. The All-Star is out since undergoing surgery on his thumb.

That being said, the current run of absences can take a toll on a team that had as much as nine players out against Golden State.

Out for Heat tonight at Golden State:

Bam Adebayo (thumb)

Dewayne Dedmon (knee)

Marcus Garrett (protocols)

Udonis Haslem (protocols)

KZ Okpala (wrist)

Victor Oladipo (knee)

Duncan Robinson (protocols)

Max Strus (protocols)

Gabe Vincent (protocols)

(P.J. Tucker, questionable.) — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 3, 2022

Regardless, with that many absences, Miami were still able to have one of the best four records in the NBA in the month of December. The production from various role players and 10-day signees saw them stay afloat and make them that much more of a dangerous team to face come the end of the season.

