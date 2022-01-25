Miami Heat Offer Major Update Receives Regarding Tyler Herro’s Return

The Miami Heat received some great news on Tuesday when it was confirmed the Tyler Herro was able to return to his normal activity after having been placed in COVID protocol last week.

During that span, Herro missed three games the Heat went 2-1 and now lay claim to the top spot in the Eastern Conference at 30-17.

According to Heat Nation, The 21-year-old sharpshooter was in practice on Tuesday as the team prepares for their game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Herro Looks To Continue Stellar Season

This year, Herro made a huge statement to the NBA after a somewhat disappointing sophomore season after helping the Heat get to the finals.

This year he is averaging 15.1 points per game in 38 games and 10 starts, making his case even more compelling for Sixth Man of The Year consideration. Despite coming off the bench for the majority of the season, he is the team’s second-leading scorer behind only Jimmy Butler.

Herro has played at an extremely high level all season long, and he is a big reason why the Heat currently lay claim to the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Before missing the last three games for the Heat, Herro averaged 20.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. So far those numbers would make him worthy of All-Star recognition.

Teammate Bam Adebayo lobbied for Herro to get to the All-Star Game this season based on his level of play. “I hope Tyler Herro gets in. I really think Tyler is having an all star caliber year. Him, Jimmy and Kyle, I think I missed too many games,but we’ll see what happens. Those three for sure, but the number 1 nod is T,” he said to reporters during media availability on Tuesday.

Bam Adebayo on Heat getting All Star representation: I hope Tyler Herro gets in. I really think Tyler is having an all star caliber year. Him, Jimmy and Kyle, I think I missed too many games,but we'll see what happens. Those three for sure, but the number 1 nod is T" #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/Huc0XbIInX — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) January 25, 2022

The Heat won seven of their last 10 games. Herro will look to help offer even more dynamic and scoring to a team that is still able to play shutdown defense, but sees him as a legitimate option to get the ball in the tail end of games.

According to coach Erik Spoelstra Herro is highly likely to be ready against the Knicks, thus improving the odds for the Heat to remain atop the East for another day.

With Herro’s Return, Miami Reshuffle Roster

With this return, Miami now need to remove a spot in the roster forcing Chris Silva to be listed as “ineligible” for the Knicks game on Wednesday. This according to Ira Winderman.

This status would remain the same for the rest of Silva’s ten-day contract with team, barring any other player being forced to enter NBA COVID protocols.

With Tyler Herro back, it means Chris Silva will be listed as "ineligible" the balance of his 10-day deal unless another Heat player enters protocols. https://t.co/61kkPTrOnl — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 25, 2022

Lowry’s Status Is Unknown

Another reason for Herro’s return being looked at in such a positive light is the absence of Kyle Lowry. All signs are pointing to the All-Star will miss out on yet another game after being left off the roster due to “personal reasons”.

Herro’s help picking up the slack bringing up the ball in committee alongside Jimmy Butler whenever Lowry was absent was a major boost during some of the more difficult stretches of this season.

