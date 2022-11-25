Miami Heat Make Decision to Waive ‘Legitimate 7-Foot’ Center

Earlier this month, the Miami Heat made the decision to waive guard Dru Smith and sign center Orlando Robinson after Omer Yurtseven went down for the season with an injury. Robinson appeared in two games for the Heat and in those appearances averaged 7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

On November 18, the Heat only had seven available players to take the court against the Washington Wizards. In that game, Robinson played 32 minutes and looked to be a viable back up big man. The 7-foot center scored 14 points on 6-10 shooting and also grabbed 7 rebounds. Robinson looked like he had potential to be a quality big man in Miami’s rotation when given a chance.

Heat Waive Orlando Robinson, Sign Dru Smith

On November 25, it was announced that the Heat have waived Orlando Robinson to re-sign Dru Smith to a two-way contract. Smith was waived to sign Robinson on November 13. Smith has only appeared in one game for the Heat on October 26. He played six minutes against the Portland Trailblazers and scored 2 points.

Robinson, while he showed potential, was waived, but it may not be the last time the big man is seen in a Heat uniform. The big man is expected to rejoin the Heat’s G-League affiliate following his release.

NBA Executive on Orlando Robinson

Robinson had the chance to impress the Heat in his limited time with the squad this season. He has already been praised by others around the league as a legitimate big man with the potential to make the Heat’s rotation, as one NBA executive told Heavy Sports.

“He was a big-time sleeper for me. I think he is a guy with a future in the league,” the executive said. “Legit 7-footer, huge wingspan (7-foot-4). He has an old-school game because he does a lot of back-to-the-basket stuff. He can post you up and make you pay if you send a double team. He is a good passer, he can chew up real estate in the paint, he has a go-to move and a counter. There’s not a lot of teams that do that anymore, but it is still a useful skillset.

“He is not a bad shooter, but the big gamble you take is whether he can stretch his range,” the Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “You have to develop that part of him. But the rest? He is there already. If he can shoot a little, he is an NBA player for sure.”

In the G League showcase this season, Robinson averaged an impressive 20 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal a game, all while shooting over 50% from the floor. Not only does Robinson bring size to a potential frontcourt, but he has shown an ability to score both on the college and G League level, and that is one of the ways that he continues to be a sleeper with a lot of upside that could use this time to make a home for himself in South Beach.