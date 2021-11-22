Miami Heat’s Fourth Quarter Woes: Who Needs To Step Up Or What Needs Improvement?

With games against the Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolvesand then their big showdown against the Chicago Bulls on the horizon for the the Miami Heat, the ailments of the recent past come to haunt the club.

Their loss to the Washington Wizards brought up a problem that the team had during the previous three seasons when they would go into the the fourth period of games. For the most part, a Heat game with a double-digit lead would be more of a preoccupying sign than it was if they had a slight lead or deficit in those encounters.

One can’t truly point the finger as to why this happens, yet there are many reasons that do contribute to seeing a collapse like this on various occasions.





All of this is just mentioning games that they lost, but in this debate you would also have to look at game that they came in with an advantage of 15 points or more and would end up coming away with a win in regulation or having to go to overtime to come away with the victory.

So What Gives?

For starters, the Heat at time live and die from the three-point line. This is a statement that is said from both a defensive and offensive side. In the game against Washington, that aspect of the game killed the Heat as the Wizards could not miss from beyond the arc.

It would be unfair and totally inaccurate to say that the Heat do not defend the perimeter well. What would be more precise to say is that they do prioritize defending the paint a bit more. That does end up being quite apparent in certain games when they face teams that are more effective from three-point land.

The problem might not necessarily lie there, but in combination with not having good shooting in the last portion of the game makes some of those “defects” a bit more glaring. Just using the last quarter of the game on Saturday.

For the Heat to be more effective and maintain their status as Eastern Conference contenders, this has to improve.

The Just Jimmy Show?





Jimmy Butler being on for 48 minutes is a given. That is both a blessing and a “curse”. With Butler being the first, second and even third option, it makes things much easier to hone in on him exclusively. The issue lies in who ends up being the other Heat player that becomes that auxiliary wheel that takes some of the burden from him in that portion of the game.

These are the moments where veteran leadership does come into play. Kyle Lowry was one of the first ones being looked at after the game on Saturday but he would not be the only to attribute 0-for-4 shooting inefficacy from three. The Heat seemed to stopped attacking with the persistency that they did show in the previous three quarters.

In fact, those numbers don’t tell the entire story. The Heat were leading 89-81 with 6;25 after Butler scored on a pull-up jumper. From that point on, the Wizards outscored the heat 22-11. Miami’s last field goal of the game was with 1:59 left in the game and they still had a chance to take the game to overtime it in the final seconds with an improbable three-point attempt from Adebayo.

During that time, only three players scored for Miami: Bam, Herro and Butler.

In the meantime, while Washington did not have to depend on Bradley Beal, they did have both Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Spencer Dinwiddie chip in with 10 points in in that fourth period. To offer a bit more perspective, if you were to combine all the Heat players not named Jimmy Butler and their offensive production in the fourth quarter, they were beaten out by those two by a combined 20-16. In that statistic we can’t include Duncan Robinson as he was out hurt and his 60-game streak game to an end.

Remember what was mentioned about their priority team defense? Well Miami were also outrebounded 6-2 in those final minutes of the game. So there are other things in place that make this ailment a little more complex.

Does the team lose that competitive edge a little? It seems that way at times and collectively and the problem seems to be to regain that intensity when things get tight.

Is this a reason to be alarmed? Probably not. These are things that will and should be improved as the season progresses. One tends to be adamant about seeing the team come April and May. No one ever won an NBA title in November (ok, the Lakers won it in October last year, but hear me out), but there is still lots of time for growth for a team that has some very interesting pieces that are still finding their way.

What gets lost in all this is that Miami did play a team that showed that are the real deal. The Wizards’ stars came up big when the game was on the line and the Heat were unable to respond during that final stretch.

If there is one silver lining in all of this, it is that Heat fans can appreciate any lessons learned from losses like this in the month of November, instead of having to endure this in April or in the playoffs.