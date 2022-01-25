Ex-Heat Top Pick Spotted with Bam Adebayo, Teases NBA Comeback

It’s been a wild ride for Michael Beasley ever since going No. 2 overall to the Miami Heat in 2008. Fourteen years later, the 33-year-old remains committed to winning an NBA championship. And the team that drafted him is the first one on his speed dial.

Beasley has been working with famed NBA trainer Ronnie Taylor in Miami, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, and ran it back with Heat stars PJ Tucker and Bam Adebayo this summer. He’s dead serious about making a comeback, citing the 10-day hardship contracts sweeping the league. Mario Chalmers is a friend.

He took part in the Las Vegas Summer League where he averaged 11.4 points per game for the Portland Trail Blazers. He hired an agent and they have been in contact with several teams as they prepare for the buyout market after February 10. The kicker? Beasley feels like he’s in the best shape of his life, on and off the court.

“I’m better than I’ve ever been,” Beasley told Scotto. “The last three years, 100-percent, I wish I could’ve been playing basketball at some level. One thing that it’s done for me is it’s given me a chance to remember who I am, fall in love with that person again, and teach him how to play basketball and learn from what he’s learned over the years.”

Navigating Beasley’s Checkered Past

Beasley will be the first to admit that his checkered past sets off red flags. The 6-foot-9 forward gets the trepidation but he doesn’t agree with the narrative, telling Scotto: “That’s why I don’t really speak now.”

Remember, Beasley had character concerns coming out of Kansas State then violated symposium protocols as a rookie for the Heat. He was later arrested for possession of marijuana, broke drug rehab rules, and battled mental health issues.

Michael Beasley was not from this planet. And he’s an absolute treasure because of it. #MondayThoughts So many highlights to choose from but the missing #Lakers shorts may be my favorite. 😂😂😂 #NBA pic.twitter.com/R76WeDDfpy — Vollmayer (@VollmayerOnFire) January 11, 2022

He also stirred up controversy when he forgot his shorts for a Lakers game in 2019. Turns out, his cousin died that day. And his mom lost her battle with cancer that same year.

“My whole career, I’ve never been given a chance to show who I really am,” Beasley told Scotto. “How I can really play, show that I can really win and be somebody. The whole world laughed at me. It hurt my feelings. I’m not going to lie.”

Beasley has played for seven different NBA teams, including two separate stints with the Heat. Is a third one in the works? Maybe it should be.

Heat Weighing Options at Trade Deadline

Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith is one intriguing name to watch at the trade deadline. He would be a perfect fit in Miami: a stretch four who can handle the ball, knock down triples, and play lock-down defense. However, Dallas is a contender and may decide to sign him to a long-term extension.

Other names being floated out there are Christian Wood — talks are heating up — along with Pacers forward Torrey Craig and Nets forward Paul Millsap. Don’t rule out anything for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.