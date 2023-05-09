Mitchell Robinson Speaks Out on Bam Adebayo After Heat Rip Game 4 From Knicks

Bam Adebayo had a dominant performance in the Miami Heat‘s Game 4 win to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the New York Knicks. The big man finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 assists, while shooting an efficient 10-of-17 from the field.

He’s been a staple of Miami’s success throughout this series. Knicks center Mitchell Robinson spoke about the difficulty he’s had trying to contain the All-Star, after Wednesday’s Game 4.

“With Bam, he worked on his midrange. So that helps him out a lot. And I got to go help. By the time I get [to help] they throw it to him,” Robinson said. “Maybe if I just catch him in the outside game, and the guards throw it to him a little earlier when I’m not so far down [it will help]. It’s something where I just go to watch film on this plane ride and learn from my mistakes.”

Through four games against the Knicks, Adebayo has been reliable for 17.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 53.7% shooting from the field.

More importantly, he’s been able to neutralize Robinson who was a force in the first round against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks’ center has averaged just 5.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and a block per game, compared to 8.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks in New York’s series win over the Cavs.

Erik Spoelstra Praises Heat’s Effort on the Glass

Of Adebayo’s 13 rebounds, 3 came on the offensive glass. As a team, Miami earned themselves 13 extra possessions by battling down low and securing offensive boards.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra was pleased with his squad’s effort on Monday. He praised Miami’s “effort plays” when speaking to reporters after the 109-101 victory.

“I think our guys have wrapped their minds around [the fact that] that’s what this series is,” Spoelstra said of the effort. “You’re just going to have to to make these plays in the trenches. Is that the game plan in the fourth quarter? To get, whatever, four extra possessions? I can’t say that that was, but you just have to find different solutions knowing that there’s going to be big challenges. You’re just going to have to make effort plays … and we were able to do that tonight.”

The Heat were able to turn all of those extra possessions into 17 second-chance points.

Julius Randle Slams Knicks’ Effort vs. Heat

Miami’s consistent attack on the offensive glass left the Knicks reeling. With his team left just one game away from elimination, New York forward Julius Randle sounded a bit deflated. He gave reporters the classic “maybe they want it more than us” spiel, following the crushing defeat.

“Maybe they want it more,” Randle said via House of Highlights on YouTube. ” I don’t know. That’s who we’ve been all year and we’ve gotta find a way to step up and make those plays if we want to keep this season alive.”

Randle missed Game 1 of this series due to an ankle injury, but in the three games since his return, he hasn’t put up the most impactful numbers. On paper his 18.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game looks solid. But the efficiency isn’t there. The 28-year-old is shooting just 43.5% from the field and 22.2% from beyond the arc.

His scoring average has also dropped about eight points, compared to his 25.1 points per game in the regular season.