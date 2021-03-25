Miami Heat Trading for Sacramento Kings Forward: Report

The Miami Heat were supposed to make a blockbuster deal at the NBA trade deadline. Time will tell on that. But the franchise did upgrade their front court in a big way by acquiring forward Nemanja Bjelica from the Sacramento Kings, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Heat swapped Moe Harkless and Chris Silva in exchange for the 6-foot-11 Serbian standout. Bjelica had been on the Heat’s radar for quite some time and gives them a true stretch four to rotate in with Kelly Olynyk. He’s averaging 7.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game for the Kings. His numbers from deep are way down this season (29.3%) but that’s more due to a lack of significant minutes. The 32-year-old shoots it 38.8% for his career after posting a career-high 41.9% from deep in 2020. He’s a professional shooter.

Miami is sending Moe Harkless and Chris Silva to the Kings, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/qcIwNnme3t — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

The price tag for Bjelica was a cheap one for the Heat who didn’t have to give up too much to get him. Kings president Monte McNair was originally looking for a second-round pick and an expiring contract, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

There’s a belief from several opposing executives that the Kings can move Bjelica for at least one second-round pick. If Sacramento is willing to take on some additional salary past this season, more draft pick compensation could be added in a potential deal, the executives estimated. The Kings, however, ideally don’t want to take back salary past this season in a Bjelica trade, league sources told HoopsHype.

The move to acquire Bjelica opens up a spot on the Heat's roster. Miami added about $2 million in salary in the trade, but is still about $3.4 million below the luxury-tax line. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) March 25, 2021

Miami sent them Harkless who was on a one-year, $3.6 million contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent. Meanwhile, Silva was playing on a standard three-year deal for the Heat and the franchise had his Bird rights. The move adds $2.1 million in total salary back to Miami.

Heat Still Pursuing Kyle Lowry Trade

The Kyle Lowry sweepstakes is down to three teams after the Philadelphia 76ers dropped out: the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and Los Angeles Lakers, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. The Toronto Raptors had been pushing hard to acquire Tyler Herro in a potential package but the Heat keep floating out Duncan Robinson as the team remains reluctant to trade Herro.

With 76ers no longer pursuing Lowry (per ESPN), Heat obviously remains very much in it. A source said Lakers and Clippers also have engaged. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 25, 2021

“Of course, it’s everywhere, so even if you turn off your phone or you delete social media, which I do, it’s unrealistic to say that it’s gone,” Robinson said of the trade rumors earlier this year. “Because you know it’s happening and you know that it exists. I think the important thing is to just keep the main thing the main thing.”

Lowry is a six-time All-Star guard with a great handle and deadly long-range shot. He could be the missing piece that pushes the Heat over the mountaintop. However, the Villanova product is due $30 million this year and wants a contract extension before signing off on any trade. Lowry is seeking at least a two-year deal worth an estimated $50 million from his next team. Big bucks for a 35-year-old veteran.

Looking at Heat Roster, Salary Cap Space

The Heat entered Thursday’s trade deadline roughly $18 million over the salary cap and take on an additional $2.1 million in salary from Bjelica’s $7.2 million expiring contract. Harkless and Silva combined to earn $5.1 million this season.

The adjusted books has the Heat hovering at $19.9 million, per Spotrac. But Bjelica gives them a lethal outside shooter and veteran four to pair with Olynyk. The new depth chart at the power forward position includes: Olynyk, Bjelica, KZ Okpala, with Andre Iguodala and Trevor Ariza able to play both forward spots.

