Nets Would Complete Shocking Three-Team Blockbuster in Proposed Trade

The trade market for Kyrie Irving seems to be heating up for the Brooklyn Nets. The Los Angeles Lakers, who have been linked to Irving all offseason, have recently been more willing to include their two first-round draft picks in an effort to secure a deal to bring Irving to Los Angeles. In fact, the Lakers pledged to be willing to part with the picks in their negotiations that led to LeBron James signing his recent extension.

“L.A. has nonetheless pledged to James that it will indeed continue to aggressively pursue upgrades. League sources say James, in fact, has been assured that the Lakers are willing to trade both of their available future first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 if a trade that costs them both picks can realistically position the Lakers to return to contender status,” Marc Stein shared in his recent column.

While the Lakers are now including the second first round pick that they were hesitant to include in their earlier discussions, the Nets still remain unwilling to deal Irving for Russell Westbrook, and the first-round draft picks. Brooklyn is reported only to be interested in acquiring “win-now talent” for Irving. The Lakers may not be the only team preparing to offer a trade package to acquire Irving. In a recent Bleacher Report article, Greg Swartz shared a proposal that would send Irving to the Miami Heat.

Kyrie Irving to Miami Heat in Three-Team Trade

Swartz, in his article, shared potential trade packages to create new NBA big three’s. One of the big threes helps Brooklyn send Irving away and helps Miami create a new big three era in South Beach.

Brooklyn Nets Receive: G/F Tim Hardaway Jr., SF Reggie Bullock, 2023 first-round pick (top-10 protected via Miami Heat)

Miami Heat Receive: PG Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks Receive: PG Kyle Lowry, SF Max Strus

“Few teams should be willing to take a chance on Irving. The Miami Heat, with their championship aspirations, strong veteran locker room, and need for half-court offensive creation, are one of them,” Swartz wrote.

Another reason that Miami could be likely to trade for Irving is that Jimmy Butler is known to have Kyrie Irving at the top of his list of NBA stars that he would most like to play with. In fact, in 2017, Butler shared that of any player in the NBA he would team up with, it would be Irving.

“I probably have to go with my favorite player — who is not myself — and that’s Kyrie [Irving]. I just love Kyrie’s game, man,” Butler said on “First Take.”

Jimmy Butler, during a 2017 appearance on First Take, was asked who he would pick if he could play with anyone in the NBA. (h/t @TheSteinLine) "I probably have to go with my favorite player — who is not myself — and that's Kyrie [Irving]. I just love Kyrie's game, man." pic.twitter.com/bOAWiM2qu2 — Locked On Heat (@LockedOnHeat) June 22, 2022

Does the Proposal Make Sense?

How much sense does the three-team deal make for each of the teams involved?

The Heat the deal would be a no-brainer. They get a dynamic All-Star point guard to team up with Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. They upgrade Lowry for Irving and deal Strus and a first-round pick, and that price for Irving is a steal, especially if Irving follows suit and accepts his role in Heat culture.

For the Nets, they are able to finally move Irving and get a return of Hardaway, Bullock, and a first-round pick. Hardaway only played in 42 games for the Mavericks before suffering a season-ending injury and averaged 14.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game in Dallas. Bullock brings a three-and-d presence to Brooklyn, but when you take into account Royce O’Neale and TJ Warren, he feels redundant.

The Mavericks possibly get the worst side of the deal by acquiring the aging Lowry. Strus has some upside, and his shooting would likely be welcomed in Dallas. Lowry could be a good backcourt mate to add with Luka Doncic, but that is the hardest part of this whole proposal.