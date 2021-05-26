Twitter Reacts to Miami Heat’s ‘Leaked’ 2021-22 Alternative Jersey

While Miami Heat are focused on preparing for Game 3 against Milwaukee Bucks, fans of the franchise are already worried about the team for next season. Not because of the roster of talent, Heat fans have questions about Miami’s alleged new alternative jersey.

Many users online wered excited when the Heat announced they were moving on from their ViceVersa jerseys earlier this month, but after @CamisasdaNBA tweeted leaked photos of what appears to be their new alternative jersey, fans suddenly started to miss the pink and blue-violet styles. “Worse than this years,” a person tweeted.

The unconfirmed black jerseys with mismatching lettering exude Miami’s art deco vibes, but Twitter users weren’t feeling the new look. “Might be the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” one man tweeted, while another person commented, “They’re so ugly they better not wear those.”

The comments on Instagram weren’t much nicer. “This potential jersey is what my 12-year old sister would create in photoshop,” one person wrote. However, some fans couldn’t care less what Heat players wear as long as they deliver on the court. One guy commented on a photo of All-Star Jimmy Butler, “Bro you went off, even made the ugliest jerseys I’ve ever seen look fire.”

Heat Executive Vice President Michael McCullough teased the new look earlier this month. “We are extremely excited about what we are going to unveil next year, McCullough said. “We are not trying to top Vice. We are trying to continue to extend our brand, and we think we have something that will do just that.”

Word on the street is the Brooklyn Nets will wear a Jean-Michel Basquiat inspired jersey next season. The artist was born in Brooklyn in 1960. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/eq6SbWkiXw — x – UK Nets Fans (@UKNetsFans) October 28, 2020

These purported new jerseys are reminiscent of what the Brooklyn Nets are wearing this season. The “BKLN NETS” jerseys were inspired by the late Brooklyn-born artist Jean-Michael Basquiat. Perhaps, when Miami confirms the look of their new alternative jersey, and explain the meaning behind the design, fans will grow to love the new design.

Miami Heat’s Yellow Earned Edition Jerseys Were Initially Slammed on Twitter

While Miami’s unconfirmed alternative jersey is getting slammed online, such a reaction is nothing new for the Heat. Back in February, when the franchise debuted their mustard yello “Earned Edition” jersey, they did not get the warmest reception. “How did they go from the best jerseys to worst jerseys in less than a year,” one man asked on Twitter.

Another person tweeted, “With all due respect fire the designer!!!”

The Heat schedule release included “Earned Edition” nights. One of my followers shared what they received at a retail store 👀 #HeatTwitter pic.twitter.com/kX73DWhz9U — x – 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) February 24, 2021

Numerous users online felt the new jersey looked like a rip-off of either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Indiana Pacers. Fans pointed out the “mustard yellow” was not an attractive color while others just wished Miami would stick to their original colors.

The Miami Heat new yellow jerseys said: pic.twitter.com/vmrzibsOoo — MOC ♛ (@MOC_Dude) February 24, 2021

Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang tweeted on Wednesday, “Heat’s Michael McCullough said in Nov. of Earned Edition uniforms: ‘We’ve taken a color that we haven’t used a lot of and haven’t focused on a lot, and created something that we’re really excited about for Earned.'”

“I’d rather see them play shirtless,” one person tweeted.

