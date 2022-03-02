Heat Insider Reveals Window for Victor Oladipo’s Much-Anticipated Return

Since the earliest stages of the 2021-22 campaign, there has been a thought that the Miami Heat could use some support in the backcourt behind Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro. Gabe Vincent has quieted at least some of the chatter, emerging as a capable backup and spot starter. However, he’s not the playmaker that Miami needs.

Regardless, the team didn’t add a guard at the NBA trade deadline, and Victor Oladipo was likely a factor in that decision.

The two-time All-Star only saw the court in four games after being acquired in a trade with the Rockets. And he hasn’t suited up at all for Miami since April of last year after undergoing quadriceps surgery. More recently, though, Oladipo has been practicing with the Heat and in the G League.

While there still isn’t an exact return date for fans to circle on their calendars, a team insider just dropped a bombshell regarding the window during which the Heat expect Oladipo to make his season debut.

Winderman Reveals the Plan for Oladipo's Return





Play



Will Heat Sign a Player? When Will Victor Oladipo Return? Chances at No. 1 Seed | BIG QUESTIONS Will the Miami Heat add a player on the buyout market? When will Victor Oladipo make his return? Can Duncan Robinson keep up his hot shooting? What seed will the Heat get and what will Erik Spoelstra's playoff rotation be? David Ramil and Wes Goldberg answer the biggest questions facing the Heat in the final… 2022-02-24T05:00:15Z

Although the Heat could probably use an extra hand as they face back-to-back road bouts against the defending-champion Bucks and a Nets team that looks to be getting Kevin Durant back, Oladipo will likely remain sidelined during those games.

The Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman and others noted that the guard would would be joining the team in Milwaukee on Wednesday, but he was nonetheless listed as out on the league’s latest injury report.

However, Winderman still had some good news to report regarding the 29-year-old’s forthcoming return to the lineup.

“Barring setbacks, Oladipo is expected to make his season debut during the Heat’s extended homestand that follows Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center,” he wrote.

On February 25, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Oladipo could make his season debut “within two weeks.”

Sedano Sounds off on Oladipo’s Work on the Court

During the March 1 episode of Zach Lowe’s podcast, The Lowe Post, ESPN’s Jorge Sedano — a Miami guy — gave a promising update on Oladipo’s progress. While discussing the team’s postseason viability, he said that people have been raving about the former No. 2 overall pick.

“I heard he looks fantastic, Zach, like unbelievable,” Sedano said, emphatically.

Although he made a point to say that he wasn’t reporting anything and doesn’t have any insider knowledge on the subject, Sedano also took a stab at a potential return date for Oladipo.

“Look, I’m not reporting this… I’m just — doing an educated guess here. I’m guessing he’s coming back for the Houston game,” he said, “Because, if there’s a soft spot in the schedule — that’s probably the place to put him in on March 7. And kind of just get him back in the flow.”

Obviously, that’s a date that tracks given Winderman’s report.

