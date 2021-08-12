Miami Heat Own One of NBA’s Oldest Projected Rosters

Age is just a number, right? Professional sports franchises are manic about getting younger, except in the NBA. The buyout market has allowed older veterans to garner new life and compete for championships.

That’s good news for a Miami Heat team set to enter the 2021-22 campaign with the oldest roster in the Eastern Conference. The additions of Kyle Lowry (35), P.J. Tucker (36), and Markieff Morris (31) have upped the average age of their projected 10-man rotation to 30.7.

Legendary center Udonis Haslem remains the wise old sage in the room after turning 41 on June 9. Jimmy Butler (31) and Dewayne Dedmon (32) are no spring chickens, with Tyler Herro (21) earning his nickname as the “Boy Wonder” in South Beach.

Miami Heat's projected 10-man rotation has an average age of 30.7 this season: Bam Adebayo (24)

Jimmy Butler (31)

Kyle Lowry (35)

P.J. Tucker (36)

Duncan Robinson (27)

Markieff Morris (31)

Dewayne Dedmon (32)

Udonis Haslem (41)

Victor Oladipo (29)

Tyler Herro (21)#HeatTwitter — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 12, 2021

An older roster isn’t a bad thing in the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks won a championship in 2020-21 despite having the fifth-oldest rotation in the league at 27.65. And the Los Angeles Lakers owned the second-oldest roster in the NBA en route to their title in 2019-20 at 29.07. Call it the Fountain of Youth.

If you project the Miami Heat 15-man roster to include KZ Okpala (22), Max Strus (25), Gabe Vincent (25), Omar Yurtseven (23), RJ Nembhard (22), then their average age goes down to 28.2. #Heat #HeatTwitter — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 12, 2021

Pat Riley Shares Unique View on Young Players

Remember, Heat president Pat Riley has never been too keen on draft picks. He views incoming college players as assets. They are valuable but more for use as possible trade bait for veterans. Hence the decision to unload last year’s first-rounder Precious Achiuwa in the sign-and-trade for Lowry.

“My opinion on draft picks? Yes, They’re valuable,” Riley told reporters in 2018, via Palm Beach Post. “They’re valuable to trade for veteran players that have talent if you can get one.”

Pat Riley sits down with @TheJaxShow to discuss @MiamiHEAT history, draft picks, and his vision for the organization.#HEATCulture #NBA pic.twitter.com/8939FxFORU — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) February 28, 2019

Riley is also constantly scanning the waiver wire and free agency for young guys who maybe fell through the cracks.

“If you can get players in free agency, if you can get players that are 25, 26 years old that need a place to really develop,” Riley said, “and then you get a pick and another young player and then you get a pick, that’s fine.”

Marcus Garrett Continues Push for Contract

Miami beat the Memphis Grizzlies 97-94 on Wednesday night in a double-overtime thriller. Max Strus hit a game-winning dagger triple 11 seconds into the sudden-death second-overtime. He finished with a game-high 32 points, including 7-of-17 shooting from three-point range.

Turkish sensation Omar Yurtseven had another impressive showing with 23 points and 11 rebounds. He appears to be picking up right where he left off in the California Classic Summer League where he averaged 26.0 points and 13.5 rebounds per game (28.6 minutes) in two contests.

“For him, it’s just continuing to grow as a young player in our game,” Heat assistant coach Malik Allen said of Yurtseven, via NBA.com. “He’s got a great skillset, got great touch around the rim, he’s still a developing shooter from around the perimeter but he’s got skill. Obviously, he can rebound the ball, we’re looking forward to him going out playing and competing to see him in his development, to keep going.”

Marcus Garrett — 13 points in 30 minutes — and DeJon Jarreau — 14 points in 32 minutes — were key contributors on Wednesday night, too. They are competing for one of the Heat’s two-way contracts this summer, along with R.J. Nembhard (four points versus Memphis).