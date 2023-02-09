Heat ‘Godfather’ Shredded Amid Team’s Trade Deadline Vanishing Act

When the Miami Heat failed to improve their title chances with a significant roster move over the summer, some maintained hope that team president Pat Riley would still be able to make something happen during the season. Flash forward to now, though, and the NBA trade deadline has come and gone without any significant headway being made.

In the end, Riley’s big move was paying the San Antonio Spurs to temporarily absorb the contract of embattled big man Dewayne Dedmon. Also — he signed a G-Leaguer to a 10-day contract.

After rumblings of a Kyle Lowry trade, a desire to add a stretch big and the possible jettisoning of Duncan Robinson’s contract had dominated the presses heading into the big day for deal-making, Heat fans were less than thrilled about how things actually played out.

Some were so taken aback by the lack of activity that they were calling for Riley’s retirement (or his head?) after the deadline hit.

Heat Fans Voice Their Disapproval Over Pat Riley’s Inability to Make a Trade

Regardless of which social media platform one is looking at, there’s currently an overabundance of disgruntled Heat fans looking for answers from Riley. To say that people are upset doesn’t quite capture the vibe.

One Redditor referred to Riley and his brain trust as “clowns blowing air horns and pedaling through s*** to distract us from their incompetence.”

Another was even less kind about what transpired, writing, “Riley is so f****** washed lmao. I don’t want to hear bullshit excuses from anyone in this sub anymore. Another wasted year. Should just trade Jimmy. He is too good for this crap.”

Wrote a third sullen Redditor: “Pat Riley does not have it anymore. I was in denial, but after the last trade deadline, the offseason, and this trade deadline. Yep, no excuse.”

The reaction was similar on Twitter, with fans tweeting things like the following:

“Woke up from my nap n had the worst dream, I dreamt that the @MiamiHEAT and Pat Riley sat on their f****** hands n made no moves, glad it was just a nightmare tho.”

“Pat Riley it may be your time to retire ain’t s*** get done during the trade deadline. You telling me we couldn’t get Cam Reddish or Mo Bamba?”

Heat to Turn Attention to the Buyout Market

Although the trade deadline has come and gone without any major changes in South Beach, the Heat still have an opportunity to add to their mix. As reported by the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson and others, the club has a pair of open roster spots and salary exceptions that can be put to use on the buyout market.

One player who has already been linked to the Heat as a potential post-buyout acquisition is Russell Westbrook, who almost certainly won’t be suiting up for the Utah Jazz. And if the Heat are interested in Westbrook, John Wall and Reggie Jackson may make some sense as alternatives.

Meanwhile, Serge Ibaka — who the Heat were said to have an interest in earlier this week — also appears to be headed for a contract buyout.