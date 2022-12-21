Heat Would Offload Robinson Contract for $13 Million Guard in Proposed Trade

The Miami Heat have had problems finding a trade partner to deal for Duncan Robinson after they gave him a 5-year $90 million contract, and he ultimately slipped from the starting lineups and, at times, the rotation completely. However, that could change at this trade deadline with multiple teams looking to sell players, and Robinson’s shooting could be an asset to a playoff-contending team. Because of this, a Western Conference executive told Heavy Sports that if the Lakers look to move on from their Patrick Beverley pairing that hasn’t worked out, Miami could be a destination in a trade for Robinson.

“There isn’t a team that is rushing to make a move for Beverley at this point, he is a 3-and-D guy who is shooting 26% from the 3-point line. He is a free agent, though, so he is a little like a get-out-of-jail card for bad contracts. If the Lakers want to move him on, they are going to have to take back a bad contract that extends into the future, and that will eat into their potential cap space next summer—not sure they want to do that.

But they have talked about Evan Fournier with the Knicks, with Beverley being the primary return guy for the Knicks. Duncan Robinson from the Heat, too, who could use a little of Beverley’s toughness. They’ve been willing to give up on this year to preserve some chance at a future, though, and I’d expect them to continue with that approach, which means not dealing Beverley for a long-term contract,” the Western Conference executive told Heavy Sports.

Patrick Beverley to the Miami Heat

Patrick Beverley is no stranger to the Heat organization. After being drafted with the 42nd overall pick in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Lakers, the Heat acquired the draft rights to Beverley in 2010. The point guard played in the first training camp of the big three era team with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh shortly after all joined together in South Beach. However, after Mike Miller suffered an injury, they waived Beverley to sign Jerry Stackhouse and add wing depth.

Beverley spoke about being waived by the Heat this October on an episode of his own ‘The Pat Bev Podcast,’ about going from Ukraine to the Heat’s training camp and what could have been had he not been waived.

“It wasn’t even like that. It was like Mario Chalmers and Carlos Arroyo. So I was licking my chops,” Beverley said. “I was like, ‘man, I got a chance to like, play play.’ Like Carlos Arroyo and Mario Chalmers at that time, and you’re talking 21-year-old Pat? That was my mindset. I had a great training camp. You know me, I’m picking up people full court, you know, I’m throwing alley-oops to LeBron. I’m real good in transition. I had a hell of a training camp. I think Mike Miller gets hurt, and I’m the lowest man on the totem pole contract-wise, and they bring in Jerry Stackhouse that year, and they cut me. I mean if Mike Miller don’t get hurt, I’m playing in the championship against Dallas. Maybe I lock up Jason Terry. Maybe he doesn’t go off that series. Maybe we win a few more championships.”

Heat Were Interested in Beverley Trade This Summer

Earlier this summer, after Beverley was traded to the Utah Jazz as part of the Rudy Gobert trade and it was clear that the point guard would likely be traded from Utah the Heat were reported to be interested in trading for Beverley, according to Jake Fischer when he was with Bleacher Report.

“Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate. The former Timberwolves point guard has drawn interest from the Lakers and Heat, sources told B/R. Philadelphia had been mentioned as a potential Beverley suitor, with his past Houston experience and the Sixers’ obvious deep Rockets connections, but it seems unlikely that Beverley would now be Philadelphia-bound after the team acquired De’Anthony Melton on draft night,” Fischer wrote for Bleacher Report.