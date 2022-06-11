Timberwolves Defensive Star Drops Major Hint He Wants to Be Traded to Miami

Outspoken Minnesota Timberwolves star Patrick Beverley personally inserted himself into the Miami Heat‘s possible offseason plans during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take on Friday, June 10. While speaking with Jay Williams on the “Keyshawn, JWill & Max” segment, Beverley hinted he would like to be traded to the Heat.

Williams started off by discussing the fate of numerous top Eastern Conference teams. “What’s gonna happen with the Miami Heat?” he asked. “Are they gonna be able to get a guy like Bradley Beal? Will they get a guy like Donovan Mitchell to partner with Jimmy Butler? That’s a legit team.”

Before Williams can start his next thought, Beverley interjects to ask, “Would they for Patrick Beverley?”

Williams responds, “I don’t know. I like what you just said. You just said it for me. I’ll keep saying it from now on,” while Beverley keeps nodding his head with a smile.

Beverley, who turns 34 next month, signed a one-year, $13 million contract extension with the Timberwolves in February. The three-time All-Defensive NBA player finished the 2021-22 NBA season averaging 9.2 points, 4.1 assists, and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc.

Oddly enough, during Beverley’s previous appearance on First Take, he spewed some bold comments about Heat’s leader, Jimmy Butler. While the veteran guard spoke incredibly highly Butler on May 18, when asked if the six-time All-Star Butler can be the best player on a title squad on May 27, Beverley said no:

That’s no discredit to his game. I love Jimmy. He’s a two-way player. He plays both ends off the floor. I just don’t think he can shoot the ball from the three good enough. He’s been the main catalyst… When he was with Philly (Philadelphia 76ers), he wasn’t the main guy there. Obviously, he spent a little time with the [Minnesota] Timberwolves, couldn’t get it done there. In Miami, couldn’t get it done there. With the [Chicago] Bulls, couldn’t get it done there. And this is young Jimmy, so I don’t know if older Jimmy can do that.

Later that night, during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, Butler put up 47 points, with nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals, successfully pushing the Heat to a Game 7.

An Eastern Conference Executive told Heavy that Miami Would ‘Love’ to Get Beverley

Earlier this month, an Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com‘s Sean Deveney, “The Heat would love to get Patrick Beverley. The Timberwolves, obviously, they love what he brought last year, but if they could sell high, they might be willing to give him up. They have a new regime [ex-Nuggets president Tim Connelly] there, so they can look at things a little more realistically.”

As for what the Heat would need to offer the Timberwolves to steal Beverley away, there are a few complicated matters.

“Problem is, they want a bit more in a deal for Duncan Robinson and they can’t put together a very good package without him,” the executive told Deveney. “Robinson is down, stock-wise, around the league but Miami has his value higher than other teams do.”

However, the exec notes that a solution could be found. “If Minnesota put a future first-round pick, 2025 or something, and a role player like Jarrod Vanderbilt, with Miami sending back Duncan Robinson and one of their young bench guys, like [Omer] Yurtseven… ”

Beverley Had a Brief Stint With the Heat in 2009

The former No. 42 overall pick from the 2009 NBA Draft previously had a brief stint in Miami. Even though Beverley was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, one day later, the Heat announced they acquired Arkansas alum’s rights in exchange for “a 2011 second-round draft pick and cash considerations,” per NBA.com. However, the Heat acquired LeBron James that summer, and Beverley was cut before the season started

#Clippers’ Patrick Beverley on the chip on his shoulder – “I played with Miami, with LeBron and they cut me. I got drafted by the #Lakers, they traded me to Miami. Bron got there, they cut me. I remember it like it was yesterday, so yeah, it’s a chip on my shoulder.” pic.twitter.com/bcSwtF5En6 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 5, 2019

Beverley reflected on getting cut so soon after the Heat traded for his draft rights in 2019. “I remember like it was yesterday,” Beverley said. “So yeah, there’s a chip on my shoulder.”

