Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce Have Strong Criticism For Miami Heat

It’s no secret that the Miami Heat have struggled so far this season. They are currently 2-5, with their most recent 119-113 loss coming from the Sacramento Kings on October 29. It’s clear they have places to improve after being a game away from the NBA Finals last season. Did they do enough to improve their roster this offseason to continue to chase their championship goals? It’s hard to say.

They were looking to add a star to team and take some of the pressure off of Jimmy Butler this offseason but didn’t. Instead, all of their faith is seemingly in Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who they extended just prior to the season. Adebayo and Herro have both been inconsistent, specifically in the playoffs. Something Herro has admitted he didn’t play well in the playoffs. Their slow start has many people scratching their heads, but notably criticism from their former Boston Celtics rivals, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

KG and Pierce Sound Off on Miami Heat

In a recent episode of their ‘Ticket & The Truth‘ podcast, Pierce and Garnett spoke about the underachieving Heat team and why they think it is happening. Pierce cited consistency among its stars as a reason.

“I think with them, they gotta do it collectively, and I just ain’t seeing it right now,” Pierce said. “Like Bam, we thought he was gonna turn into a perennial All-Star, and he’s kind of been up and down. The only consistency they probably got is Tyler Herro.”

Then Garnett pointed to the team not having an identity and relying too much on Jimmy Butler.

“What’s Miami’s identity?” asked Garnett. “That’s the first thing I ask myself. They used to be known as a defensive team that can score the ball. Now, they done turned into a 3-point shooting team with a bunch of ball movement. I’m still trying to figure out who they are. They don’t really have no identity.

“Like you said, Jimmy Butler, like you say that to say, ‘So what? I’m supposed to wait 82 games to see if Jimmy Butler gonna give me something like some 36s, some 40s, some 45s?’ He doesn’t even look like he has that type of energy to do some s— like that.”

Paule Pierce: ‘Their Window’s Closing’

Because of what they have seen early this season and their roster makeup, Pierce and Garnett ranked multiple teams ahead of them when ranking the Eastern Conference. Even putting the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, who are struggling themselves, ahead of this Heat team. When asked where the Heat stand, Pierce gave his rankings and even warned that the Heat’s window is closing.

“Obviously [Boston] Celtics, I think Brooklyn [Nets] is better, Philly [76ers],” Pierce said. “Even though Philly getting off to a slow start, I think they better than them, and so, it’s just, it’s over. Their window’s closing.”

One of the important things to note when comparing the Heat to the other Eastern Conference teams is that Miami is an organization with stability that knows how to win. They have one of the best coaches in the entire NBA. When you look at the Celtics, they have drama and uncertainty around their current team and coaching staff. Brooklyn was asked to fire its head coach by its star player this summer. Philladelphia? Doc Rivers has been rumored to leave the last two seasons, and people speculate about his relationship with Joel Embiid having enough trust. The Heat can come back, and maybe it hasn’t been the best start of the season, but you never know how it plays out.