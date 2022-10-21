Heat Linked to 24-Year-Old Starting Power Forward in Proposed Trade

The Miami Heat had their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season, and one place that Heat fans were calling for changes were to their small ball rotation that it doesn’t work. This summer, PJ Tucker, a key Heat starter left the team to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers and that has left a hole at the power forward position for Miami. Caleb Martin is the player that got the nod to start and had a decent performance he scored 7 points and grabbed 4 rebounds. He also came away with two steals and wasn’t awful defending big men.

However, while Martin wasn’t awful, it was evident that the Heat could improve their power forward position on the depth chart. They are currently strapped to add in free agency due to the luxury tax, but they would be able to trade for another forward and were linked to an interesting one recently.

Eastern Conference Executive on Potential Heat Trade

In a recent conversation with Heavy’s NBA Insider, Sean Deveney, an Eastern Conference Executive, talked about the Heat and possible moves that the Heat could make moves to fix that and that they have previously tried to acquire Jae Crowder.

“They have known they have a hole there and the first option was always, ‘Let’s see if we can fix it from within.’ They’re trying that with (Caleb) Martin, but that might be asking too much of him. Martin could wind up being a key to it because they can’t trade him until January because he just signed, but he has some value. They’ve tried to see what’s there for Duncan Robinson but there really is not much of a market unless you get a team willing to play him for a year and try to flip his contract next summer. They tried with Phoenix for Jae Crowder, but Phoenix did not want Robinson,” an Eastern Conference Executive told Deveney.

After the executive told Deveney that the Heat could make a move, Deveney went to work with ideas for a potential trade the Heat could pull off to get some added power forward depth, and one was from the Charlotte Hornets big man, see the proposal below.

Heat Receive: P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee

Hornets Receive: Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven, and a first-round pick (2027)

“Washington and the Hornets did not get very far in extension talks and there has been trade speculation around him for a year. He is a solid young big man, and while Charlotte initially appeared lukewarm on him, perhaps that will change. If it doesn’t, he’ll be a top trade target and the Heat would be wise to do whatever is necessary to bring him to Miami,” Deveney wrote.

Will the Make a Move?

The plan is currently to roll with Caleb Martin at power forward. Expect the Heat to remain committed to him until he proves otherwise. He spoke about his desire to start just before the season.

“I would love to start, but as long as I’m playing and can be productive, that’s fine,” Martin said.

Keep a close eye on Martin and how he produces there, and if not, the Heat could make a move as January approaches.