Ray Allen Makes Shocking Confession Regarding Iconic Miami Heat Moment

If there is something that is safe to say is that Ray Allen has his place set in the history of South Florida sports. Few plays in NBA history had the drama that his shot in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in 2013 when the former Miami Heat sharpshooter scoring the iconic basket against the San Antonio Spurs.

Eight years removed from that age and it is fascinating to hear him recall that play from his unique perspective.

In an interview he gave The Athletic as part of their series on the Top 75 players of all time in the NBA, Allen talked about that specific moment. When he mentioned it, there was a certain fascinating aspect of how the last few seconds of that fourth quarter played out in his mind.

For someone like Allen, that type of play was automatic. That same year he established the all-time mark for three pointers, a record recently broken by Steph Curry. According to Allen, that shot was “off”.





“I remember the ball left my fingertips, and it floated different from any other time,” Allen confessed. “It felt like it was low, like it wasn’t going to make it.”

The play was chaotic and Miami looked beaten despite having come back from a double-digit deficit. Yet those last few moments saw the stars align and Ray Allen was as constant as the North Star, doing what the 10-time All Star did throughout his career.

“If I can just describe everything around me, it was like everything had stopped. There was no noise,” Allen said. “Then the ball goes through the net, and there’s just this roar of excitement and thunder.”

Jesus Shuttleworth: The Savior Of Heatles

Allen was part of the Heat in a very interesting time. With the Big 3 at the height of their powers and “South Beach” became the epicenter of the basketball world much to the ear-bleeding chagrin of locals (the Heat play in Downtown Miami), Allen was one of multiple future Hall of Famers that took up supporting role during his two years with the team.

Allen was in the first year of a three-year contract and was now on the “downside” of his career after coming over from the Boston Celtics. That being said the prolific shooting guard was playing significant minutes off the bench. He averaged 26.1 minutes per game off the bench during his time in his two seasons in South Florida.

The Heat were the glamour team of the moment in the NBA. The spotlight was on how many titles this franchise could win with a squad like this. Also LeBron was the pied piper of the NBA. He was at the height of his powers both in his play and media reach and in order to ride that wave, ESPN expanded their South Florida bureau.

During that time, Heat games were not just one of several tourist traps that many would frequent while visiting. It was a place where anyone that wanted to be seen was at. Even in Allen’s iconic shot, various celebrities sat right behind them and saw that play develop just a few feet away.

Without Allen and his shot who knows what would have happened. Although Allen didn’t win the game with that three, it was pivotal for the Heat to build their legacy. Being able to win back-to-back titles made the team one of the more memorable ones in NBA history and prevented the legacy of this team being one of “losers” despite having won one championship the prior season, if things unfolded that way.

Allen also helped the team stay together for one more season to defend their title, although on that occasion they would succumb to the Spurs in five game in the final.

If there is a play that might have been just as important from Allen, it was stealing the ball from Manu Ginóbili with 1.9 seconds left in Game 7 and then the two free throws he sank to basically seal the game- and his legacy within the Heat franchise.

