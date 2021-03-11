Spurs Star Emerges as Miami Heat’s ‘Primary’ Trade Target: Report

After weeks of rumors and contesting reports, it appears the Miami Heat has narrowed down their numerous prospective trade deals to focus on obtaining San Antonio Spurs star Rudy Gay.

Five Reasons Sports Network tweeted on March 11, “While the Heat have expressed interest in LaMarcus Aldridge, as first reported yesterday by @GregSylvander, 2 sources confirm that Miami’s primary frontcourt target on the Spurs remains Rudy Gay. Open to landing both.”

Follow the Heavy on Heat Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Gay, 34, is averaging 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game during the 2020-2021 season. The 6-foot-8 former first-round pick joined the Spurs in 2017 after spending four seasons with the Sacramento Kings. In 2019, he signed a two-year $32 million deal to return to San Antonio, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

Miami Has Been Linked to Both Gay & Aldridge Since Mid-February

On February 16, Adam Clutch tweeted, “The Heat have expressed interest in trading for Rudy Gay, per sources. There are multiple players on the Spurs that can be had for very little. Lamarcus Aldridge is also an option. Both Gay & LMA are on expiring deals. Heat have multiple contracts to help match.”

Aldridge, 35, was mentioned as a possible trade piece linked to the Heat because he’s also a power forward with an expiring contract, and at 6-foot-11, he definitely fits the bill to fill the void of a big man on Miami’s roster.

However, obtaining Aldridge will be more difficult for Miami as their trade pieces are all guards, a position for which San Antonio is already flush. All of their young talent — Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Lonnie Walker, Devin Vassell — all are guards. It’s likely another team could offer up a better deal for Aldridge.

Bleacher Report’s hypothetical trade for LaMarcus Aldridge: San Antonio Spurs Receive: G/F Andre Iguodala, F/C Kelly Olynyk Miami Heat Receive: F/C LaMarcus Aldridge pic.twitter.com/Q7Jb9KGCOB — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) March 11, 2021

Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson tweeted on Thursday, “The Heat is among teams that has spoken to the Spurs about LaMarcus Aldridge, according to a league source. Unclear where it leads, if anywhere. Aldridge is now away from team as Spurs mull trade opportunities.”

Back in October, Jackson reported that while Aldridge is “no longer the All-Star that Pat Riley took to dinner five years ago… even at 35, he’s still quite effective, averaging 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds last season and shooting 38.9 percent on threes. If the top names on Miami’s 2021 priority list don’t materialize, Aldridge would be a possibility on a one-year deal.”

Heat Have Been Linked to At Least Other 10 Free Agents

Name an available forward becoming available, and there’s likely a report linking them to the Heat. The franchise is trying to avoid the embarrassment of coming off an NBA Finals run only to miss out on the playoffs entirely the following season.

While Blake Griffin has signed with the Brookly Nets, the Heat still have their eyes on more than a few players around the league. Big names tossed around thus far include:

READ NEXT: NBA’s Adam Silver Admonishes Meyers Leonard, Issues Maximum Fine