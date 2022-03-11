Heat Could ‘Sacrifice’ Tyler Herro in Blockuster Trade, Says NBA Insider

Even after Pat Riley made the move to add Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat‘s mix over the summer, few were predicting the team to be where it is currently. That is, sitting atop the Eastern Conference with a two-game lead over the defending-champion Bucks and under 20 left to play.

When one considers that the club got there with Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo all spending significant time on the sidelines, the situation is all the more incredible.

As good as Miami has been this season, however, questions abound regarding its ability to see this thing through to the end.

After all, the team was just boat raced at home by a Suns squad that was playing without Chris Paul. Meanwhile, outside of the 2004 Pistons, no team in this century has captured a chip without a superstar — or multiple superstars — leading the charge.

As such, one league insider believes that Riley and his brain trust could attempt to make another star-grabbing, blockbuster trade in the not-so-distant future. Even if it costs them one of the game’s most electrifying scorers in Tyler Herro.

On Friday, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer explored the current situation in Miami and spoke glowingly of what the club has been able to accomplish with its current mix. However, he also reported that a big move may still be on the horizon:

“Some NBA figures familiar with Miami have also suggested Herro could be the odd man out if the Heat see an opportunity to land another superstar alongside their starry veteran trio,” he wrote.

Fischer namechecked the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown and Bradley Beal of the Wizards as players the Heat could make a play for. And while he conceded that both ballers appear situated in their current spots, other opportunities may present themselves.

Moreover, the Heat are known for making the all-in play, as they did in constructing their former Big 3.

“We all know Miami goes big-fish hunting,” one GM told B/R, while a Western Conference exec opined, “They are the best in the league at lining up for a big move.”

This much we know for sure: Herro has arguably been the Heat’s best player this season, averaging 20.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. As such, he may have put himself in line for a max rookie extension worth $184 million over five years.

While he may just be worth that kind of payday in the long run, Riley’s preference could be to add a player who’s more of a known quantity.

Will Robinson Be on the Block, Too?

Even if the Heat can’t pluck a superstar-level player using Herro and other assets, there’s a chance that the team looks at slightly smaller deals to improve its roster. To that end, Fischer believes that another South Beach fave could be sacrificed to get the job done.

“If that dream target never materializes, league personnel likewise expect any smaller trade this offseason aimed at further upgrading its championship-caliber roster would likely involve Duncan Robinson.”

Of course, dealing Robinson within a year or so of signing him to a big-time extension would be quite the turn of events. That said, the sharpshooter has struggled mightily at various points this season; his current shooting splits of 40-37-82 represent the lowest marks since his rookie year.

