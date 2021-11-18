“Simplified” Heat Praised By Erik Spoelstra After Win Against Pelicans

The Miami Heat know that wins like the ones that they had against the New Orleans Pelicans might not be remembered, but they do consolidate their status as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The team also showed their personality in the 113-98 victory.

At times it is not with flash and panache, but going to the basics and being simple. Taking that approach allows to help the thought process and muscle memory to kick in better, especially when things are not going right.

That, in addition to absences of players like Bam Adebayo, Markieff Morris and Kyle Lowry would have allowed a bad start to be chalked up as a loss. Instead Miami was able to come back and then seal the win with an impressive second half that saw them turn a 15-point deficit in the first half into a 15-point triumph.





Coach Erik Spoelstra showed his enthusiasm over the performance and did not hold back in his overall plaudits for the squad after their victory on Wednesday night over at FTX Arena in Downtown Miami.

“We were not defending in the first quarter the way we’re capable of…. That kind of sped us up offensively,” said Spoeltra after the game.

Yet Erik Spoelstra showed a great deal of belief in his squad and that things were going to come their way. He had a very simple answer to their improvement in the second period.

“In the second quarter, we simplified it. The ball was hitting Jimmy’s mitts. We played off him.”

From Zero To “Ignitable” Herro

Tyler Herro could be a candidate for Most Improved Player this season. Despite a slow start that included three turnovers in just his third game at point guard, he dominated the game in the second half scoring all but two of his 19 points then.

One of the highlights came in the third period when he scored a three “accidentally” after sending a lob to Jimmy Butler.

“This is why (Herro) is a shooting guard and not a point guard. That pass was horrible. But he is a basket getter,” said Butler in quite the jocular tone when asked about that particular play.

“(We) just slowed it down and played to our strengths,” Herro mentioned when asked about the early part of the game. “It was a slow start for me. Mentally I was not locked in. Think slowing things down helped me see things better. I need to do better with that.”

Herro also got to prise another silent contributor to the win in PJ Tucker who was a key player in the way the team’s offense functions.

“PJ knows what he’s doing. He knows how to set screens.” Not many have the IQ to do that and the way he was built he is able to do what he does. He’s so important to our offense.”

Jimmy Butler Back Strong After Road Trip

After missing out on the last three games of their West Coast road trip, Butler came back with a vengeance. The All-Star forward led all scorers with a triple-double scoring 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

“He’s just in great shape. He was prepared for this season like he was not able to do so last year,” Spoelstra added.

Haslem Was Trusted When Needed

In the first period, two players got into early foul trouble and then forced Spoelstra to go to the bench to bring in Udonis Haslem. For the team, this was crucial performance as the 41-year old was capable of helping the Heat turn their fortunes around towards the end of the first half.

“I don’t trust anyone more than UD. So why not use him?” Spoelstra also mentioned that this team, in addition to Haslem, is a more veteran team, “It just kind of fits. He’s right in his element, they all speak the same language.”

Haslem might not have the gaudy numbers, but he probably had one of the game-changing plays after his pivotal block.

“Unselfish” Heat Stormed Back For Shorthanded Win

Miami were dominated in overwhelming fashion in the first quarter, but it was their second-period spurt that helped them rally back.

A 34-point third quarter finally helped Erik Spoelstra’s “unselfish” side finally filp the script in this game. In addition to Butler and Herro’s contributions Max Strus also pitched in with 15 points while PJ Tucker and Gabe Vincent had 13 points and Caleb Martin had 12.

As the game progressed, it was evident that the Pelicans were missing the presence of a Zion Williamson while many of Miami’s players were able to find some inspiration from their bench as various players chipped in with what ended up being a brilliant performance for a team that is now just a game off the pace for the top spot in the conference.

Miami now prepare for a showdown against the Washington Wizards in a battle for supremacy in the Eastern Conference. It is expected that Adebayo would be able to return for this game.