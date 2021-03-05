Obnoxious Sports Talker Makes More Money Than 2 Heat Stars

If the name Skip Bayless rings a bell, it should. The FOX Sports talker mercilessly defamed the Miami Heat last year during their wild ride to the NBA Finals.

Bayless, a self-proclaimed San Antonio Spurs fan, gave the bubble busters zero credit. He also bashed the Heat in 2012 and 2013 due to his immense hatred for LeBron James. So why are we even talking about him? Because he makes more money than at least two Miami Heat stars.

The 69-year-old’s name starting trending on Twitter when details of his reported four-year, $32 million contract leaked. According to the New York Post, Bayless turned down a lucrative offer from ESPN to remain at FOX Sports. That would make Bayless worth $8 million per year, or $4.2 million more than Tyler Herro and $2.9 million more than Bam Adebayo. And there are only five Heat players who will rake in more loot than Bayless in 2021: Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk, Meyers Leonard.

ESPN had been trying to reunite Bayless with Stephen A. Smith, his former “First Take” partner and decades-old friend. The World Wide Leader offered him a deal somewhere in the $30 million range, per the New York Post, but it wasn’t enough. Neither ESPN nor Bayless wanted to elaborate on the finer points of the negotiations.

Oh, well, so the Lakers win it in six and it gives this LeBron Finals opponent credibility the Heat don't deserve. This remains LeBron's easiest path to a ring. This should've been a sweep. Jordan never got to play a Finals opponent as easy as this one. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 10, 2020

Leonard Destroyed Bayless for Insensitive Comments

Earlier this year, Leonard absolutely destroyed Bayless for making insensitive comments about Dak Prescott following his brother’s suicide. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback admitted to suffering from deep bouts of depression and Bayless refused him any compassion. That’s when the Heat big man went off and rightfully so.

Absolutely disgraceful. You are a coward. Shut your dumb ass mouth and find something nice to say about someone. Mental health is INCREDIBLY important and people should be honest. By the way.. it doesn’t show weakness. It does the opposite. God Bless Dak and his family. 🙏🏼🤝🔨 https://t.co/tsTGx5nSq3 — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) September 10, 2020

Leonard, who is out for the year after undergoing shoulder surgery, has been very vocal about his own battle with depression. Anxiety consumed him in 2016 and he revealed his struggles in 2019.

“To be frank with you guys, I was depressed,” Leonard said, via Open Court. “I had anxiety pulling up to our arena, I mean it was bad. I didn’t want to go in public for fearing what people thought of me, but I’m happy to know here I am on the other side of it. It wasn’t easy to deal with, but I’m proud to be here today. And it wouldn’t have happened without my wife and a lot of caring people.”

Butler In, Adebayo Out versus Pelicans

Miami received some good news ahead of Thursday night’s game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Butler traveled with the team and was cleared to play after missing two straight contests due to right knee inflammation. On the flip side, Adebayo was downgraded from questionable to out as he continues to battle his own knee issues. The Heat (17-18) and Pelicans (15-20) tip-off at 8:30 p.m. in New Orleans.

#MIAvsNOP INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (knee) will be available for tonight’s games vs the Pelicans. Bam Adebayo (knee) has been ruled out. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 4, 2021

“If we win we’ll be back to .500 again so go into the [All-Star] break at .500, you know 0-0 start,” Herro told reporters after Tuesday’s 94-80 loss. “The next game is big for us.”

