3 Miami Heat Players Offered in Trade for Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie: Report

The Miami Heat is no longer just talking about making a trade for Brooklyn Nets’s Spencer Dinwiddie, they’ve already made a significant offer to obtain the guard, according to the latest report.

On March 23, Yahoo! Sports‘ Vincent Goodwill revealed that in exchange for Dinwiddie and a second-round pick, Miami offered Brooklyn the following three players: Moe Harkless, Avery Bradley, and Kendrick Nunn.

ALL the latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

While Dinwiddie has a player option in his contract once the season ends, there’s a chance the Nets keep the 27-year-old guard and deal him over over the summer with a sign-and-trade.

However, it largely benefits Miami to acquire Dinwiddie before the March 25 trade deadline instead of picking him up in the offseason. Dinwiddie, the Nets’ most valuable trade piece, has a $12.3 million player option for this season and is expected to opt-out of the last year on his deal.

For Miami, it is a distinct advantage trying to re-sign the 2018 All-Star Skill Challenge winner through a trade deal, as then the Heat will also acquire his Bird rights.

What Other Trade Deals Could Miami Offer the Nets for Dinwiddie?

Along with the player option Dinwiddie holds for his three-year $34 million contract with the Nets, he could choose to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason. However, HoopsHype‘s Michael Scotto says Dinwiddie is “unlikely to agree to extension” with the Nets.

“He will be among the top point guards available in free agency and could command a similar or better average annual value than the four-year, $85 million contracts,” Scotto reported.

As for Miami, it’s safe to assume that young boy wonder Tyler Herro is off the table. With Meyers Leonard already gone, and their 2027 second-round draft pick, the Nets may have interest in Kenrick Nunn, but that also seems unlikely.

In order to make a successful trade for Dinwiddie, aside from the aforementioned deal, the Heat and Nets may need to involve a third team that can give Brooklyn a big guy and a high draft pick.

The Heat Also Have Their Eyes Houston Rockets’ Star Victor Oladipo

Miami has been linked to so many free-agent options that it can be hard to keep track of what’s on the table, but the Houston Rockets do not have time on their side when it comes to trading two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo, which may turn out to be a huge bonus for the Heat.

Rumored reports linking the 28-year-old guard to the Heat started circling back in mid-February, and Miami remains one of the top contenders to acquire Oladipo. Because the NBA star’s four-year, $85 million contract expires at the end of the season, it’s in the Rockets’ best interest to trade Oladipo before the deadline.

Oldaipo, who’s averaging 20.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, already turned down Houston’s offer of a two-year, $45.2 million maximum contract extension, the highest amount the Rockets could offer the guard before the end of the regular season, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The former second-overall draft pick is looking for a long-term contract, sources told Wojnarowski, and if the Rockets can trade him before the deadline, they will at least get something in return. If they wait until he becomes a free agent, Houston will lose him for nothing during the summer.

READ NEXT: Trevor Ariza to Miami: Heat Finalize Trade Deal for Oklahoma City Thunder Star