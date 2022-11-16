Proposed Trade Sees Heat Land Veteran Point Guard & 24-Year-Old Big Man

The Miami Heat have endured a slow start to the season. They currently sit at 7-7 on the year, which is good for ninth in the Eastern Conference. If things don’t turn around soon, they could be forced to seek out trade options at the deadline.

One potential answer would involve the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets. Here’s the full outline of the proposed trade:

Heat receive: Terry Rozier, PJ Washington

Lakers receive: Gordon Hayward, Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo

Hornets receive: Russell Westbrook, 2023 1st-Round Pick (via MIA), 2027 1st-Round Pick (Top 10 protected via LAL), 2023 2nd-Round Pick (via LAL), 2028 2nd-Round Pick (via MIA)

For Miami, this trade would help solve a couple of issues. Landing Rozier would improve their overall shot creation, as he could come off the bench and fill the role that Herro played for them last year, while the reigning Sixth Man of the Year maintains his spot in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, adding Washington would give them a power forward to play alongside Bam Adebayo. Caleb Martin could then move to the bench, and the move would improve the team’s overall depth.

So far this year, Rozier is averaging 21.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 38.3% shooting from the field and 33.3% shooting from distance. As for Washington, he’s putting up 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 42.6% shooting from the field and 32.0% shooting from distance.

Miami would also get off of Robinson’s contract, freeing them up a bit once Rozier is off the books in a couple of seasons.

Why Lakers Hornets This Trade

The Lakers would have a chance to get rid of Westbrook’s contract in this deal while also holding on to their 2029 first-round pick. And even though they’d be conceding their 2027 first, it would be protected.

In return, they would get three players capable of seriously improving their depth. Oladipo is injured, but once he returns, he’d be a great rotation piece for Los Angeles.

Robinson isn’t getting a ton of playing time in Miami this Year (17.6 minutes), but even taking his struggles into account, he’d be one of the best shooters on the Lakers’ roster. Taking a chance on him could be worth it, especially considering the cost.

Lastly, Hayward would be a phenomenal piece to have alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He’s a great secondary ball handler, but at the same time, he doesn’t need the ball to be effective. The veteran is averaging 17.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 47.2% shooting from the field and 35.7% shooting from three-point range.

Why Hornets Make This Trade

As for Charlotte, this deal would allow them to get off of Hayward’s and Rozier’s contracts, putting them in a better position to build for the future. Westbrook’s money would be off the books after this season, giving them cap space to work with.

They would be able to sign multiple pieces to play alongside Ball, and with the draft capital they’d be getting in return, they could make extra trades and/or draft more young talent to add to their core.

The Lakers’ 2027 pick would be a very valuable asset, regardless of the protections, and their 2023 second would essentially be a late first-round pick (if the Lakers continue to struggle). And on top of that, they’d also be getting an extra first and second from Miami.