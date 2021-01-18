Time Change for Heat-Pistons, 3 Miami Players Ruled Out

The Miami Heat released their final injury report ahead of Monday’s game and the team will be without their top star. Jimmy Butler will miss his fourth straight game due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols as the Heat look to jump up from 12th in the Eastern Conference standings.

In addition to Butler, the Heat will be without guard Avery Bradley (protocols) and center Meyers Leonard (shoulder) for their Martin Luther King Day showdown versus the Detroit Pistons. Guard Gabe Vincent (knee) was probable, while guard Tyler Herro (neck) was questionable.

The game was originally scheduled for a 3 p.m. tip-off but has been pushed back until at least 8 p.m., according to multiple reports. Concerns over lingering health and safety protocols were cited as the reason for the time change, with a chance the contest could be canceled entirely. Stay tuned.

Heat injury report for Monday vs. Pistons:

Jimmy Butler, health and safety protocols, out

Avery Bradley, health and safety protocols, out

Meyers Leonard, shoulder, out

Tyler Herro, neck, questionable

Gabe Vincent, knee, probable — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 17, 2021

The projected starting five for the Heat would be G Duncan Robinson, G Gabe Vincent, C Bam Adebayo, F Kelly Olynyk, F KZ Okpala. The group will have to clean up the insane amount of turnovers after committing a season-high 23 turnovers in a 120-100 loss on Saturday. It marked the third straight loss and fourth in five games. Miami is averaging a league-worst 18.3 turnovers per game.

“These turnovers really just have been crippling,” Spoelstra told reporters. “It’s tough to really get a read on how the game is going when you’re just gifting the other team some easy baskets.”

Andre Iguodala Explains MLK Day

The NBA has long honored the memory of Martin Luther King, Jr. through their words and actions, plus the standout performances that have graced the holiday every year.

Heat forward Andre Iguodala took a few minutes to share his thoughts on the importance of speaking out for racial equality — not only in January but for 365 days a year. Iguodala referenced political action, specifically supporting a “police accountability” bill introduced by California Rep. Karen Bass.

“Black History Month isn’t just a month for me. It’s a daily occurrence,” Iguodala said. “I think that’s becoming more commonplace amongst our African-American athletes, as well. You see them having stances and voicing not just their opinions, but voicing their experiences in the world and shedding light on some of the things that have occurred since the beginning of the existence of the country. Just bringing more awareness to it. So it’s not one particular day or month for us. It’s a daily thing.”

Being able to play tomorrow's game on his favorite holiday comes full circle for @andre.#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/HyqsmLRxni — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 18, 2021

Okpala Getting Meaningful Minutes Due to Injury

The crazy rash of injuries — and unfortunate situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic — has forced role players and rookies into meaningful minutes for the Heat. Vincent has talked at length about the “next man up” mentality on the roster, with rookie Precious Achiuwa explaining the “learning process.”

Now second-year forward KZ Okpala has joined the starting lineup. He drew the start on Saturday night and scored 16 points in 27 minutes. The former second-round pick is likely to get another one today in the rematch against the Detroit Pistons.

“We have to be ready for the unexpected. Just staying with that message in my head,” Okpala said. “I’ll work through it. It wasn’t ideal, but I’ll work through it.”

KZ Okpala talks dropping 16 points in his 1st #NBA start after the home loss to the Pistons.#HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/D2sxuYh365 — FOX Sports Sun: HEAT (@FOXSportsHEAT) January 17, 2021

