Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau Sounds Off on Jimmy Butler Ahead of Matchup With Heat

The Miami Heat‘s second-round meeting with the New York Knicks will not only see the reignition of an old rivalry between the two clubs, but the reunion of Jimmy Butler and Tom Thibodeau.

Thibodeau, now in charge of the Knicks, was Butler’s head coach with both the Chicago Bulls from 2011-2015, and the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2018-19.

He was asked about squaring off against his former player at Friday’s practice. He first detailed how difficult it is to defend Butler, and then added that he always wishes success of his former players, except when they face off against him.

“I think there’s nothing he can’t do,” Thibs said via the New York Knicks official YouTube channel. “It’s not just his shot making. It’s his ability to get into the paint, make plays, get to the line. You have to be disciplined against him. But also, [you have to worry about] his shot creation. So, your team has to be locked into the things he’s doing, you have to have an awareness, you can’t gift him free throws, you have to have good body position against him, and you have to guard him as a team…Anyone that you’ve coached or been around, I always follow him and support him and want him to do well except when we play each other. I know what he’s about. He knows what we’re about. So let’s go. Let’s see what up.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo Wishes He’d Guarded Heat’s Jimmy Butler

If Butler plays anything like he did in the opening round win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Thibs and the boys will have their hands full.

In five games against Milwaukee, Butler averaged 37.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, while shooting 59.7% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked, after his Game 5 loss, if he felt his team adjusted to Miami’s No. 22’s offensive explosion well enough.

“No, we didn’t,” Antetokounmpo said via CBS Sports YouTube channel. “I think Jrue [Holiday] did his best, but at the end of the day, he gets tired, you know? He’s got to rebound the ball, he’s got to pass the ball, he’s gotta score … he’s gotta guard Jimmy. Like — you get tired.”

The former Defensive Player of the Year was later asked if he would’ve liked a chance to try and slow down Butler, to which he replied “yes.”

“Out of respect, you gotta let the coach make the adjustment,” Antetokounmpo continued. “We have our best defender on him. There were conversations with Jrue. whenever he gets tired, I can take him. He’s so competitive. He plays so hard. He wants to take the challenge. But at the end of the day, I wish I could guard him more. I don’t think as a team we made the right, or we didn’t make as many, adjustments as we could against him.”

Jayson Tatum Not Surprised by Heat’s ‘Upset’ Over Bucks

Miami became the first No. 8 seed to advance past Round 1 since the Philadelphia 76ers beat Butler, Thibs, and the Bulls in 2012.

Though some were surprised to see the Heat go through, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was not one of them.

“I wouldn’t necessarily call it an upset,” Tatum said Thursday via NBC Sports Boston. “Miami is a really good team. With a really great coach. They obviously have great players. Then they just pull off moves. I guess people weren’t expecting what they earn, but I wouldn’t call it an upset.”