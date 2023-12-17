Heat Named ‘Realistic’ Trade Destination for 7-Foot All-Star Big

For now, it’s a pipe dream, but imagine the possibilities if the Miami Heat were to trade for current Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.

An All-Star for the first time last season, the 26-year-old Finland native currently leads the Jazz in scoring with 23.7 points per game, also averaging 8.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33.5 minutes.

In a December 15 report from Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Jazz are said to have shifted slightly from their initial stance that Markkanen is untradable. If this is true — and it’s just one report — the Heat should be wearing Utah’s phone lines out.

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report believes Markkanen is a “realistic” trade target for the Heat, and that’s certainly debatable. But if Miami could land him, there’s little doubt the young big would be the perfect compliment to superstar Jimmy Butler.

What’s the Deal With the Lauri Markkanen Trade Rumors?

League personnel believes Lauri Markkanen is no longer untouchable and Utah would be willing to listen to trade offers, per @JakeLFischer League personnel believes Sacramento, Atlanta and OKC would show interest in Markkanen (Via https://t.co/JaNYs4G7cB) pic.twitter.com/KsSAHA0R91 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 15, 2023

“Lauri Markkanen has indeed emerged as a fascinating, albeit unlikely trade candidate before February’s buzzer,” Fischer wrote, also noting that Utah’s slow start (the Jazz are 9-16 at the time of publication) has led to multiple teams wondering if a teardown could lead to a Markkanen trade:

“Several teams to phone Utah’s front office in order to gauge its willingness to move Markkanen, sources said. The Jazz are by no means expected to trade the 7-foot sharpshooter at this juncture. He has been a true favorite of Jazz officials, sources said. But Utah has indeed left opposing executives with the sense that Markkanen is no longer untouchable in trade conversations, league sources told Yahoo Sports, a tangible change from previous transaction windows.”

Fischer listed three likely suitors for the 7-foot forward’s services: the Sacramento Kings, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Atlanta Hawks. While he didn’t mention the Heat, Miami is always looking to upgrade its roster, and if Markkanen does become available, expect Heat President Pat Riley and company to show interest.

The young big has an affordable contract right now, too. Markkanen has a base salary just over $17 million this season and $18 million next season. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025, when he’ll surely be looking to sign a max deal.

Heat Would Likely Have to Part With Promising Young SF Jaime Jaquez Jr. in Trade for Lauri Markkanan

LAURI MARKKANEN BIG DUNK pic.twitter.com/Oa1LpFy6qk — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) December 17, 2023

Markkanen had a breakout campaign last year, averaging a career-high 25.6 points per game. A solid shooter from distance, he’s hitting over 39% of his 3-point attempts over the last two seasons. He would check multiple boxes for the Heat, would could use another force in the paint to go along with center Bam Adebayo.

“There is a national obsession over the Miami Heat needing another from-scratch shot-creator and -maker,” Favale wrote on December 15. “It is not without merit. But getting bigger on the frontline is more important.”

The Heat would likely have to give up multiple future first-round picks and/or promising young players for someone of Markkanen’s ilk. Utah would be foolish not to want rookie standout Jamie Jaquez Jr. in any potential deal. Jaquez is averaging 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28.0 minutes a game, and he’s looking like one of the steals of the 2023 draft.

Getting a player like Markkanen won’t come cheap, but could wind up paying dividends later on. It’s all conjecture, of course, but tis’ the season for NBA trade rumors.