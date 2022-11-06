Heat Linked to 3 Players as Potential Trade Targets This Season

It’s been an underwhelming start to the season for the Miami Heat.

Last year, Miami ended the season as the top team in the Eastern Conference with a record of 53-29. They had the 12th-best offensive rating at 113.0 and the fourth-best defensive rating at 108.4. However, so far this year, they haven’t reproduced that same success. The Heat have gotten off to a 4-6 start. They rank 22nd in offensive rating (109.3) and 15th in defensive rating (111.1).

The biggest hole in their lineup is at the power forward position, and according to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, if the NBA trade deadline were to occur tomorrow, that should be the trade they attempt to make. He suggested three players as potential options.

“Jae Crowder would be a perfect fit in a potential return to the Heat. A veteran like Harrison Barnes or Kenrich Williams would be better options as well,” Swartz wrote.

Crowder previously played for the Heat in the 2019-20 season when Miami made a run to the championship. He has yet to suit up for the Phoenix Suns this season, as the two parties are searching for a trade. Last year, he averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 39.9% shooting from the field and 34.8% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Barnes has been a key part of the Sacramento Kings’ rotation this year. He’s playing 33.3 minutes per game, though his shooting splits have taken a dip. The veteran forward is averaging 11.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 38.9% shooting from the field and 18.5% shooting from distance.

Lastly, Williams has been a crucial veteran presence for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season. The 27-year-old forward is averaging 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 46.5% shooting from the floor and 31.3% shooting from deep.

Heat Failed to Replace Key Starter

Last season, PJ Tucker was Miami’s starting power forward. He put up 7.6 points per game, but more importantly, he shot a blistering-hot 41.5% from distance and played great defense. The veteran forward signed with the Philadelphia 76ers this past offseason.

.@JimmyButler was ruthless with PJ Tucker’s thank you post to the Heat 💀 pic.twitter.com/Q0ONgkrTb8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 7, 2022

Swartz said that the Heat’s failure to replace him was a massive mistake.

“After losing starting power forward P.J. Tucker in free agency this offseason, the Heat went out and did absolutely nothing to replace him.

“It was a bold strategy at the time, one that could help explain a sluggish 4-5 start to the season. Caleb Martin is the current starter, yet Miami has a net rating of minus-4.9 (27th percentile) with him at power forward this season.

“An upgrade needs to be made,” wrote Swartz.

Heat ‘Not as Good’ as East Counterparts

The Heat havee been a constant force near the top of the East for the past few seasons. However, Swartz believes that they aren’t as good as the top-tier teams in their conference this year.

“Miami just isn’t as good as other East teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers and others with their roster as-is. Finding a better starting power forward is a must,” said Swartz.

This season’s trade deadline will be on February 9, 2023. If the Heat want to make a move to improve at the power forward position, they have plenty of time to do so. However, the longer they wait, they longer they’ll deal with the consequences of not replacing Tucker.