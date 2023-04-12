Trae Young Takes Cheap Shot at Jimmy Butler After Heat Lose to Hawks

After a season full of ups and downs, the Miami Heat failed to come through when it mattered most. Facing off against the Atlanta Hawks in the first game of the Play-In Tournament, most had them coming out on top. But when it was all said and done, Atlanta picked up the win.

Heading into the contest, Jimmy Butler guaranteed a victory for the Heat – a promise he was obviously unable to deliver on. After the game, his opponent made sure to call him out for his prediction. Hawks guard Trae Young name-dropped Butler, explaining the motivation he had to win the game after Butler’s comment.

“I know Jimmy guaranteed a dub, so I was really focused on making sure that didn’t happen,” Young said.

Trae Young: “I know Jimmy guaranteed a dub, so I was really focused on making sure that didn’t happen.” (h/t @ClutchPointsApp) pic.twitter.com/uKme0q3MjF — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 12, 2023

Through the first half of the game, the Hawks jumped out to a massive lead. Coming out of the half, Miami made a little run, but Atlanta responded quickly. By the end of the game, the Heat just weren’t able to keep up with Young and the Hawks.

Butler put together a less-than-stellar performance against the Hawks. The Heat star ended the night with 21 points, four rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and one block on just 6-of-19 shooting from the floor and 0-of-1 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Young wasn’t particularly efficient, either, but he filled up the stat sheet. The Hawks star finished the game with 18 points, five rebounds, six assists, and one block on 8-of-18 shooting from the floor and 1-of-8 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Kyle Lowry Issues Statement Before Hawks Game

Leading into their game against the Hawks, Heat guard Kyle Lowry sent a message on the role he planned to play in the Play-In game.

“I mean I’m playing the position that I’m trying to help our team,” Lowry said via Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “So in the sense of I’m doing whatever it helps my team to win, that’s all that really matters in that situation. I mean, I don’t really feel like anything but trying to help the team win. Honestly, at this point of the season, it really doesn’t matter. I am what I am and we are what we are.”

Lowry delivered on his promise to step up. Against Atlanta, he finished with a team-high 33 points off the bench to go along with four rebounds and five assists. He shot 11-of-16 from the field and 6-of-9 from deep.

Jimmy Butler Talks Trash Before Hawks Game

Jimmy Butler, asked if there's a diff between being the top seed & an underdog: "It's all the same. Nobody picked us to win last year, so who cares. Y'all not gonna pick us to win this year. Don't give a damn. In 10 years, y'all still not gonna pick us. Still don't give a damn." pic.twitter.com/haQRFJ3hH5 — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) April 10, 2023

Butler’s guarantee of a win over the Hawks wasn’t the only trash he talked heading into the contest. Before the game, Butler made it clear that the Heat don’t care about what anybody else thinks about them being a lower-seeded playoff team.

“It’s all the same,” Butler said via “Locked on Heat” host Wes Goldberg. “Nobody picked us to win last year, so who cares? Y’all not gonna pick us to win this year. Don’t give a damn. In 10 years, y’all still not gonna pick us. Still don’t give a damn.”