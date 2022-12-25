Heat Trade Proposal Lands Trae Young in 5-Player Blockbuster

Despite making a run to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, the Miami Heat haven’t gotten off to a hot start this season. Injuries have slowed them down, but regardless, a 16-17 record this far deep into the year is definitely not what they had in mind.

In other news, Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports reported that there could be a rift forming between Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. So, if both teams are in need of a switch-up, could there be a trade to explore involving both sides?

Here’s an outline of a potential trade:

Heat receive: Young, Frank Kaminsky

Hawks receive: Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson, 2023 1st-Round Pick, 2028 1st-Round Pick, 2029 1st-Round Pick (Swap)

The weather had some competition on the court last night 🥶 📊 26 PTS | 13 AST@TheTraeYoung x @UPS pic.twitter.com/SSfsf1Fmjx — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 24, 2022

A league source who spoke with Bulpett noted that the situation in Atlanta between Young and the team is “toxic” and getting worse.

“It’s a very toxic situation right now,” said one league executive. “It’s been going on for about a month now, and it looks like it’s getting worse.”

In addition, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report put out a report on the situation. Except he took it a step further. He noted that executives around the league believe Young could be the next NBA star to request a trade.

“Rival executives in attendance at the NBA’s annual G League Winter Showcase are of the belief that Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young could be the next player on a rookie max extension to request a trade if the team doesn’t make inroads come postseason time,” Haynes wrote.

Trae Young Help Heat, Tyler Herro Helps Hawks

A trade of this caliber would send shockwaves through the NBA. For the Heat, this deal would be about pairing Young with Bam Adebayo moving forward. They’d be able to compete for titles together for years to come, and with Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry on board in the short-term, they’d form a great core.

Herro has been solid this year, but Young is a better initiator and playmaker. He’s played well this year, but he needs the ball in his hands to be at his best. Young has appeared in 30 of the team’s 33 games and is playing 35.6 minutes per contest. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 27.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game on 41.5% shooting from the field and 31.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

CBS Sports pegs the Heat as a great landing spot for Trae Young: “The theoretical fit with Bam Adebayo is nearly perfect. ..Adebayo's basketball IQ, screening and passing makes him arguably the third-best dribble-handoff partner for a star guard in basketball.” pic.twitter.com/w4bJqIqaGe — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) December 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the Hawks would be getting a player more apt to playing off the ball, as that’s where Young has struggled this year. Herro and Dejounte Murray could form the pairing that Atlanta hoped Young and Murray would create. And while there’s still a chance they could get there, this would give Young a fresh start and provide the Hawks with some added depth, too.

A potential issue with this deal is the lack of picks involved, as the Hawks would only get two firsts and a swap. However, considering they’d be landing Herro in the deal, it could be worth considering for them. In addition, a deal could not be completed until after the season, as Herro signed an extension with Miami ahead of this year.

Charles Barkley Urges Heat to Blow it Up

Miami’s recent success is impressive, but not everyone is convinced that they’re a title contender. NBA on TNT analyst and Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley recently urged them to blow things up.

“It might be time to break the team up and start over,” Barkley said. “They got some contracts that’s like… they’re no good. So, they need to start over. That’s my personal opinion. It’s like, hey, trade some of these guys to contenders or teams that [can] get us some young guys and start over.”