Miami Heat Sign 3 Undrafted Rookies: Who Will Earn a Roster Spot?

The Miami Heat continued making moves leading up to the 2021 NBA season, signing three undrafted rookies to Exhibit-10 deals on September 10, per NBA.com. All three players, Micah Potter, Javante Smart, and Dru Smith were all members of the Heat’s summer league in Sacramento and Las Vegas.

Potter, a former Wisconsin center, Smart, a former LSU guard, and Smith, a former Missouri guard, will be invited to play during Miami’s training camp, and have the opportunity to nab one of the Heat’s two-way contracts for the upcoming season.

By signing Potter, Smart, and Smith, the Heat’s training roster now has a total of 19 players, so they have room for one more player before hitting the 20-player limit. Players who do not earn a two-way contract will likely be funneled into the Heat’s G-League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce in South Dakota.

During summer league play, Potter averaged 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.17 blocks, 1.0 assists in 15 minutes of play. He shot 55.9% from the field and went 2-of-2 from the foul line. As a senior at Wisconsin, the 6-foot-10 guard appeared in 31 games, averaging 12.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists.

Smith averaged 14.3 points and 3.8 assists per game during his senior year at Missouri. During summer league with the Heat, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 8 points, 2.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.17 steals while shooting 46.7% from the field.

Smart, who struggled a bit during Heat’s summer league, averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, impressed the front office during his time in LSU. During his senior year, the 6-foot-4 guard had the best three-point percentage in the SEC and averaged 16 points and 4.2 assists per game.

While it remains unknown which player will get a chance to join the Heat’s active roster, “players signed to Exhibit 10 contracts can earn up to an additional $50,000 affiliated-player bonus should they opt to report a team’s G League affiliate after being released during training camp,” Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman reported.

“The moves with Potter, Smart and Smith now allow the Heat to retain the rights to those players for the Skyforce.”

The Heat Only Have 1 Two-Way Contract Left After Signing Marcus Garrett

On September 2, Miami signed summer league stud Marcus Garrett to one of their two-way contract, which means there’s only one deal left.

“Teams also are allowed to carry up to two additional players on two-way contracts, which this season will pay $463,000,” Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman reported.

Garrett, 22, showed off serious skill during his first four games in the Heat’s summer league. The three-time Big 12 All-Defensive selection averaged 11 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals, and 0.8 blocks while shooting 65.4% from the floor and 42.9% on threes.

Under a two-way contract agreement, Garrett will be on the Heat’s active roster for 50 of the season’s 82 games, while also developing with the G-League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Miami Heat’s 2021-22 NBA Roster So Far

While the Heat said goodbye to Kendrick Nunn, Andre Iguodala, Trevor Ariza, and Nemanja Bjelica, the team also lost Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa in the deal that brought Kyle Lowry to Miami.

The following 14 players are locked in for the Heat’s 2021-22 NBA season:

Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, KZ Okapala, Dewayne Dedmon, Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo, Udonis Haslem, and Omer Yurtseven.

