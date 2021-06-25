’75-Percent Chance’ Miami Heat Star Gets Traded: Report

The Miami Heat are rumored to be lurking in the shadows for a big move this offseason. Whether that comes via trade or in free agency remains to be seen. One name seemingly involved in all scenarios has been third-year shooting guard Tyler Herro.

The report heading into the 2021 campaign called Herro “untouchable.” In fact, there was talk that Herro became the sticking point in a proposed deal to land James Harden in February. Instead, the former first-round pick stayed in South Beach and saw his three-point percentage dip down to 36% while averaging 15.1 points per game. Herro also had to deal with accusations that the organization was unhappy with the young star chasing celebrity status.

Could Heat president Pat Riley decide to put the “Boy Wonder” on the trading block this offseason? The short answer appears to be yes.

According to Ethan J. Skolnick of 5 Reasons Sports, there is a “75-percent chance” that Herro gets dealt as the Heat grow increasingly frustrated with his off-the-court celebrity. There was no indication on whom Miami might be targeting in a potential trade, but the one name that continually gets brought up is Bradley Beal.

Heat growing 'concerned' about Tyler Herro's celebrity lifestyle https://t.co/68DczfvVT6 pic.twitter.com/rN7UZ8Zdjb — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) April 21, 2021

“When I’ve thrown out 75-percent to several league sources, they’ve told me that’s low,” Skolnick said on his Inside the Paint podcast, via Kentucky Sports Radio. “Tyler brings a lot of this on himself. This isn’t the first time. In this particular case, the team has been concerned now for months.”

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Herro Literally Plays the Role of Hero

Trade talk aside, Herro was earning kudos for the role he played in assisting with the relief effort after a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed in Surfside, Florida. The horrific accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday and nearly 100 hundred people remained unaccounted for, including three confirmed dead.

Herro, along with Heat assistants Chris Quinn and Eric Glass, was working out at a nearby gym when he rushed to action. The trio helped to load a truck with water, food and other essential items, according to ESPN. The Miami Marlins also sent three vans filled with meals and water for rescue workers.

We were devastated to hear of the catastrophic Champlain Towers building collapse in Surfside. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We are thankful for the first responders who are working around the clock in rescue efforts. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 24, 2021

The Heat is encouraging fans to donate to Support Surfside and help those impacted by the devastating building collapse. Thirty-five people have been saved from the rubble to date, per ABC News.

Chris Bosh Picks Brooklyn ‘Big Three’

It’s always fun to compare great teams against one another. The Miami Heat were the first franchise to create a so-called “Big Three” in the NBA when they united Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, LeBron James back in 2010. The trio spent four seasons together in South Beach and won two championships, plus appeared in four NBA Finals.

One of the members from those epic teams thinks the Brooklyn Nets’ current “Big Three” — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden — would win if the two squads matched up.

“I’m gonna give the nod to them (Nets),” Bosh said, via Heat Nation. “I could score pretty good, and I’ll go out there and compete, but you know, they can do things I’ve never seen. In 3-on-3 games, it’s about what could happen. These guys could just make all jumpers. It’s not fair.”

Interestingly, the Nets were eliminated in the second round of this year’s playoffs. They were forced to play the final three games of the Eastern Conference semifinals without Irving.