Heat’s Tyler Herro Could Land Last-Minute All-Star Nod: Report

Given the way he has led the charge for the Miami Heat this season — inching ever closer toward becoming the go-to guy offensively that fans want him to be — Bam Adebayo’s latest All-Star nod felt like validation for the South Beach faithful. At the same time, the fact that he was the only Heat player to make the cut stung a little.

Sure, the Heat are a rung or two below where many had hoped/expected them to be in 2022-23 after last year’s extended playoff run. But they remain firmly in the top six of the East standings and the team’s spiritual lead, Jimmy Butler, is a borderline superstar.

In the end, the fact that Butler has missed 15 games may have played a role in his exclusion. Also — it probably didn’t help that the six-time All-Star apparently has zero interest in actually playing in this year’s game, which comes as no surprise given his history with the midseason showcase.

All of that notwithstanding, there’s actually still a chance that another Heat player ends up playing in the All-Star Game despite the fact that starters, reserves and multiple injury replacements have already been named.

Heat Insider: ‘Door Could Possibly Open’ for Tyler Herro to Make All-Star Game Debut

Per the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman, a stellar season to date and some favorable geography could potentially yield a late All-Star selection for Heat guard Tyler Herro, who’s averaging 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in his first year as a full-time starter.

“With [DeMar DeRozan’s] thigh strain, and Jaylen Brown still out due to facial fracture, the door could possibly open for Tyler Herro for the All-Star Game, since he already will be there for the three-point contest,” Winderman wrote. “Jimmy Butler has shown no interest. Harden, Brunson possible.”

Brown suffered his injury during a February 8 bout with the Philadelphia 76ers when he caught an errant elbow from teammate and fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum. Although no decision has been made on his All-Star status, the baller has now missed consecutive games for the Boston Celtics.

DeRozan, meanwhile, left the Chicago Bulls‘ Monday loss to the Orlando Magic with his thigh issue. And he later revealed that he has been dealing with pain in the area for several weeks. The mid-range maestro has since been ruled out as a participant in the Bulls’ Wednesday bout with the Indiana Pacers.

“I don’t think it’s significant. But we’ll see how he progresses and how he feels,” said Bulls coach Billy Donovan, via NBC Sports Chicago.

There Are Multiple Players Deserving of the Nod

The fact that Herro will actually be in town for the All-Star Weekend festivities is no small thing in this race. If he had planned a vacation, it would be difficult to envision him making the cut in this particular year with multiple backcourt players showing out in the East.

For his part, Sixers star James Harden is putting up 21.5 points, 10.8 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game with 45-39-86 shooting splits. And Philly has a strong case for having multiple All-Stars as a team that’s still in the hunt for the conference’s No. 1 seed (with a 37-19 record).

Then there’s New York Knicks point-man Jalen Brunson — who’s averaging 23.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per outing with Harden-esque shooting numbers — and Atlanta Hawks cornerstone Trae Young (26.9 PPG, 10.2 APG and 3.0 RPG, albeit with lower shooting efficiency) to consider as well.