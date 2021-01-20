Tyler Herro’s GF Posts Loving Tribute on Heat Star’s Birthday

Tyler Herro celebrated his 21st birthday on Wednesday, so he can finally legally drink alcoholic beverages in South Beach. Not that he hasn’t done so already. Remember, the Miami Heat star was photographed uncorking champagne during the team’s NBA Finals run.

However, the day you turn 21 is a big milestone in a person’s life. And Herro’s girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, shared happy images of the couple hitting the town and enjoying each other’s company. Henry referred to the first-round pick out of Kentucky as “my baby, twin flame, loverrr, and best friend all in one.”

Herro has built on his breakout rookie campaign by upping both his points (17.6) and assists (3.8) per game while proving beyond a doubt that he is more than simply a spot-up jump shooter. The 6-foot-5 star has been a lock-down defender (see: marking Ben Simmons) and a willing point guard at times.

“He’s more than just a strictly catch-and-shoot player,” Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said, via Heat.com. “He’s very good off the dribble, and this is something that he diligently works on every day with his quarterback reads. And it’s not just finishing. It’s making the reads on what the scheme is and where the weakside is. There’s different coverages based on who you’re playing, and I think he’s growing leaps and bounds with that.”

Follow the Heavy on Heat Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Miami Brewery Offers Free Beer, ESPN Celebrates

One of the biggest perks of turning 21 means you can drink beer, preferably delicious locally-brewed craft beer. Biscayne Bay Brewery in Doral wasted no time in taking to Twitter to offer Herro a “celebratory” taste of their Tropical Bay IPA.

@raf_tyler happy 21st king, let us know if you want to celebrate with the best beer, made right here in #Miami 🍻 pic.twitter.com/77KCTBOZdR — Biscayne Bay Brewing (@BiscayneBayBrew) January 20, 2021

ESPN didn’t offer the Heat guard any free beer, but the sports network did send birthday wishes his way by listing some impressive accomplishments. The 21-year-old was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2020 while his 44 made three-pointers in their NBA Finals run set a record for a rookie in a single postseason. He also became the youngest player to ever start a Finals game after breaking Magic Johnson’s mark of 20 years and 264 days.

Tyler Herro celebrates his 21st birthday today 🔥 🔴 First NBA player born in the 2000s to play in the conf finals

🔴 Dropped 37 Pts in an ECF game

🔴 Youngest player to ever start in the Finals pic.twitter.com/0XmZxlfQMO — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2021

Herro Called Jimmy Butler Off in Playoffs

The “Tyler Herro Appreciation Posts” were going up faster than his three-point release. Seriously. Dime Magazine re-posted a clip of Heat All-Star forward Jimmy Butler talking about Herro calling him off in the playoffs.

Butler had been tasked with guarding Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker, but Herro had other designs. The untested rookie went over to the proven veteran and demanded he gets the one-on-one matchup against Booker.

“He told me to get out the way, think about that,” Butler said. “I was like ‘I got Booker’ and he was like ‘No, go over there.’ But that’s why you got to love that kid, man, because he backs down from no challenge. He wants to be a two-way guy and he’s very capable of doing it.”

Happy 21st birthday, Tyler Herro! You got to love his confidence telling Jimmy Butler to get out of the way so he could guard Devin Booker… as a rookie 💪 pic.twitter.com/oDVzSpqTsC — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 20, 2021

Herro and the Heat will take the floor tonight (7:30 p.m., FOX Sports Sun) at Amelie Arena in Tampa for the start of a two-game set against the Toronto Raptors. Miami is looking to make it two wins in a row after beating the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

READ ALSO: